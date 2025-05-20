FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Olympic Flag Football: NFL Votes to Allow Players to Participate in 2028 Summer Games

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Olympic Flag Football: NFL Votes to Allow Players to Participate in 2028 Summer Games

Flag football is coming to the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles, California.

NFL players are also coming to the 2028 Summer Olympics to play flag football.

We've seen some NFL players in action in the flag football format in recent Pro Bowls, but they'll face some stiff competition from current flag football players.

But before we get to the 2028 Summer Olympics, we've got plenty of NFL action first -- including the 2025 NFL season.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

