Olympic Flag Football: NFL Votes to Allow Players to Participate in 2028 Summer Games

Flag football is coming to the 2028 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Los Angeles, California.

NFL players are also coming to the 2028 Summer Olympics to play flag football.

IT'S HAPPENING ‼️



NFL players will be allowed to participate in flag football at the 2028 Summer Games in LA, per @TomPelissero 🇺🇸

We've seen some NFL players in action in the flag football format in recent Pro Bowls, but they'll face some stiff competition from current flag football players.

Lamar Jackson vs. Darrell Doucette for QB1 of USA flag football is gonna be incredible 💀

But before we get to the 2028 Summer Olympics, we've got plenty of NFL action first -- including the 2025 NFL season.

