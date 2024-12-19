Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2: Schedule, Full Card, and Betting Odds

This weekend's marquee rematch in the boxing world -- Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury -- is hyped up for a reason.

But, of course, it isn't the only match on the card.

Here's a breakdown of the full card, the boxing odds, and more ahead of Saturday's action.

When Is the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury Rematch?

The fights are scheduled for Saturday, December 21st, including the Usyk vs. Tyson rematch.

The main card is set to start at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.

The ring walk for the Usyk vs. Fury bout is expected to start at 5:25 p.m. Eastern. The fight is expected to start at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

How Do I Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2?

Usyk vs. Fury 2 is a pay-per-view event.

The full card is available on the DAZN network.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 Full Fight Card

Check out the full card and betting odds ahead of Usyk-Tyson 2 as well as expected start times for each fight.

Favorite Underdog Weight Class Expected Start Time (ET) Oleksandr Usyk (-154) Tyson Fury (+126) Heavyweight 6:00 p.m. Moses Itauma (-1800) Demsey McKean (+720) Heavyweight 4:55 p.m. Serhii Bohachuk (-1000) Ishmael Davis (+630) Super Welterweight 4:00 p.m. Johnny Fisher (-1600) David Allen (+660) Heavyweight 3:07 p.m. Peter McGrail (-600) Rhys Edwards (+370) Featherweight 2:20 p.m. Lee McGregor (-215) Isaac Lowe (+156) Featherweight 1:32 p.m. Daniel Lapin (-1100) Dylan Colin (+540) Light Heavyweight 12:47 p.m. View Full Table ChevronDown

Note: Odds are subject to change; see here for current Usyk-Fury 2 odds.

Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) defends his undisputed heavyweight championship against Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs).

Usyk is a -154 favorite in the rematch.

For more on the fight, check out Austin Swaim's Usyk vs. Tyson prediction and analysis.

Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs) with Itauma standing as a large favorite (-1800).

Itauma has won six straight bouts by TKO with four ending in the first round and the two most recent ending in the second.

McKean's lone fight since 2022 was a TKO loss to Filip Hrgovic in August 2023. He's a +720 underdog.

Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) is a -1000 favorite over Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs).

Bohachuk ranks ninth in BoxRec's Super Welterweight rankings. He is coming off of a majority decision loss to Vergil Ortiz Jr.. losing the interim WBC light middleweight title in the process.

Davis is also coming off of a loss by majority decision in September versus Josh Kelly, his first career defeat. Davis is 37th in BoxRec's Super Welterweight rankings.

Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) enters as a big favorite (-1600) over David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs), who is +660 to score an upset.

Fisher has seven straight TKO victories.

Allen, in four fights since the start of 2023, is 3-1 with two victories by points and one by TKO.

Fisher is 40th in BoxRec's Heavyweight rankings. Allen is 159th. Fisher (25) is seven years younger than Allen (32).

Southpaw Peter McGrail (10-1, 6 KOs) beat Brad Foster by second-round knockout in late September and finds himself ranked 39th in BoxRec's Super Bantamweight rankings.

Rhys Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) is stepping in for Dennis McCann on short notice. He ranks 62nd in BoxRec's Featherweight rankings.

Lee McGregor (14-1-1, 11 KOs) is a -215 favorite in one of the tightest fights on the card. McGregor enters with two straight TKO victories.

Isaac Lowe (25-2-3, 8 KOs) is an underdog despite four straight wins of his own.

Lowe is 55th in BoxRec's Featherweight rankings. McGregor ranks 72nd in the Super Featherweight ratings.

A light heavyweight bout is scheduled for the second match on the card between Daniel Lapin (10-0, 4 KOs) and Dylan Colin (14-0, 4 KOs).

This is Colin's first fight since last December, a unanimous decision win.

Lapin earned a fourth career knockout victory in May of this year to give him four straight KO/TKO victories.

A heavyweight bout it set to kick off the card at noon Eastern.

Andrii Novytskyi (13-0, 10 KOs) clocks in 78th in BoxRec's Heavyweight ratings and -- despite 10 KO victories in his career -- enters with two unanimous decision wins in his last three bouts.

Edgar Ramirez (10-1-1, 4 KOs) is the 229th-ranked Heavyweight in the world, per BoxRec. His last (and only) loss was in 2016. His last four bouts have all gone to decision, and he's won them all.

