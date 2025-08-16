Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Athletics taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Athletics vs Angels Game Info

Athletics (55-69) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-63)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSW

Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-112) | LAA: (-104)

OAK: (-112) | LAA: (-104) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-184) | LAA: -1.5 (+152)

OAK: +1.5 (-184) | LAA: -1.5 (+152) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales (Athletics) - 0-0, 1.93 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-7, 4.63 ERA

The Athletics will give the nod to Luis Morales against the Angels and Tyler Anderson (2-7). Morales and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Morales' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Angels have gone 16-7-0 against the spread when Anderson starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 20 of Anderson's starts this season, and they went 10-10 in those matchups.

Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (58.2%)

Athletics vs Angels Moneyline

The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -112 favorite, while the Angels are a -104 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Angels Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Angels and are 1.5 on the runline and -184 to cover, while Los Angeles is +152 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Athletics-Angels on Aug. 16 is 10.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends

The Athletics have won in 13, or 48.1%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year, the Athletics have won 11 of 24 games when listed as at least -112 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 61 of their 123 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 63-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won 47.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (42-46).

The Angels have gone 40-44 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (47.6%).

The Angels have played in 120 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-49-5).

The Angels have covered 55.8% of their games this season, going 67-53-0 against the spread.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.495) and total hits (132) this season. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 44th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .264 with 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks, while slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Soderstrom enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .385 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Shea Langeliers is batting .271 with a .546 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Nick Kurtz has been key for Sacramento with 91 hits, an OBP of .384 plus a slugging percentage of .631.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has racked up 107 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .236 and slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 129th, his on-base percentage is 105th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Ward enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two home runs, six walks and three RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel is slugging .383 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average ranks 65th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 132nd in slugging.

Zach Neto is hitting .269 with 25 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Jo Adell is batting .226 with 14 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 27 walks.

Athletics vs Angels Head to Head

8/15/2025: 10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2025: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/19/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/28/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/27/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

