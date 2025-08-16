Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16
Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.
The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Athletics taking on the Los Angeles Angels.
Athletics vs Angels Game Info
- Athletics (55-69) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-63)
- Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSW
Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: OAK: (-112) | LAA: (-104)
- Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-184) | LAA: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales (Athletics) - 0-0, 1.93 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-7, 4.63 ERA
The Athletics will give the nod to Luis Morales against the Angels and Tyler Anderson (2-7). Morales and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Morales' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Angels have gone 16-7-0 against the spread when Anderson starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 20 of Anderson's starts this season, and they went 10-10 in those matchups.
Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Athletics win (58.2%)
Athletics vs Angels Moneyline
- The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -112 favorite, while the Angels are a -104 underdog on the road.
Athletics vs Angels Spread
- The Athletics are hosting the Angels and are 1.5 on the runline and -184 to cover, while Los Angeles is +152 to cover the spread.
Athletics vs Angels Over/Under
- The over/under for Athletics-Angels on Aug. 16 is 10.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Athletics have won in 13, or 48.1%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year, the Athletics have won 11 of 24 games when listed as at least -112 or better on the moneyline.
- The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 61 of their 123 games with a total this season.
- The Athletics have posted a record of 63-60-0 against the spread this season.
- The Angels have won 47.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (42-46).
- The Angels have gone 40-44 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (47.6%).
- The Angels have played in 120 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-49-5).
- The Angels have covered 55.8% of their games this season, going 67-53-0 against the spread.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.495) and total hits (132) this season. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .346.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 44th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Tyler Soderstrom is batting .264 with 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 43 walks, while slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- He ranks 62nd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Soderstrom enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .385 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.
- Shea Langeliers is batting .271 with a .546 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.
- Nick Kurtz has been key for Sacramento with 91 hits, an OBP of .384 plus a slugging percentage of .631.
Angels Player Leaders
- Taylor Ward has racked up 107 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .236 and slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 129th, his on-base percentage is 105th, and he is 26th in slugging.
- Ward enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two home runs, six walks and three RBIs.
- Nolan Schanuel is slugging .383 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- His batting average ranks 65th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 132nd in slugging.
- Zach Neto is hitting .269 with 25 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks.
- Jo Adell is batting .226 with 14 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 27 walks.
Athletics vs Angels Head to Head
- 8/15/2025: 10-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/11/2025: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/10/2025: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 6/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/22/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/21/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/20/2025: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/19/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/28/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/27/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
