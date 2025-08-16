2025 Del Mar Oaks Betting and Contenders Preview

Key Takeaways:

Thought Process is the one to beat after a front-running San Clemente (G2) win.

Casalu and Will Then exit the same race as the runner-up and third and are the obvious threats with stalking/tactical trips.

Firenze Flavor is the late danger if they go a step too quick at nine furlongs.

Velocity has the tactical speed to get the run of the race and outrun the price.

The 2025 Del Mar Oaks GR 1 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting races of the summer season, drawing top 3-year-old fillies to Southern California’s iconic seaside oval. Held annually at Del Mar Racetrack, this Grade 1 event is not just a key stop on the turf calendar; it’s also a prime betting opportunity for horse racing enthusiasts looking to bet in a big and competitive field.

First run in 1957, this Grade 1 event is held annually at the beautiful Del Mar Racetrack in Southern California. If past races are anything to go by, this year will draw a competitive field. Run at a distance of 1 1/8 miles on the turf, the Oaks is a true test of class, stamina, and tactical speed, for horses making it a favorite among fans and bettors alike.

2025 Del Mar Oaks Information

Race Date: Saturday, August 16th, 2025

Saturday, August 16th, 2025 Track: Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, California

Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, California Post Time: 05:30 PM PT

05:30 PM PT Distance: 1+1⁄8 miles (9 furlongs)

1+1⁄8 miles (9 furlongs) Age: Three-year-old Fillies

Three-year-old Fillies Where to Watch: FanDuel TV

FanDuel TV Where to Bet: TVG.com and FanDuel Racing

Del Mar Oaks Odds

This is the field for the 2025 Del Mar Oaks, organized by post position. It includes their trainers and jockeys, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Slick Philip D’Amato Mirco Demuro 15-1 2 Take a Breath Mark Glatt Hector I. Berrios 12-1 3 Velocity Michael W. McCarthy Ricardo Gonzalez 15-1 4 Resolve Leonard Powell Kent J. Desormeaux 20-1 5 Lush Lips Brendan P. Walsh Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 6 Edge of Mali Jeff Mullins Antonio Fresu 15-1 7 Will Then Jonathan Thomas Juan J. Hernandez 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

2025 Del Mar Oaks Prep Results

The field for this year’s Grade I Del Mar Oaks, set for August 16, 2025, is shaping up based on performances in key local prep races. The main story in the build-up to the Grade I Del Mar Oaks (Aug. 16, 2025) has been the one-mile San Clemente (G2) at Del Mar. The race produced the standout who figures to carry the banner in the Oaks. Thought Process led from the start and produced a decisive San Clemente victory, and trainer Phil D’Amato has confirmed she’s ready to compete at the Del Mar Oaks this year.

At Del Mar Oaks this year, Thought Process (San Clemente Graded Stakes winner), alongside the San Clemente runner-up Casalu and third-place Will Then as official nominees for the Oaks, so that San Clemente exacta/triad has translated directly into Oaks interest. Twenty fillies were nominated overall, giving the Oaks a deep and competitive list of graded stakes winners.

2025 Del Mar Oaks Contenders

Slick: Slick is a three-year-old filly who began her racing career in 2024. She is by Oasis Dream out of the Dubawi mare Shurooq. Trained by Philip D’Amato, Slick has raced for Marsha Naify, Sterling Stables, LLC, and Little Red Feather Racing. Slick has competed and secured wins at both Del Mar and Santa Anita Park.

Take a Breath: Take A Breath is a three-year-old filly by Bated Breath out of the Quality Road mare Darling Grace. Trained by Mark Glatt, she has raced for Chivalry Thoroughbred Racing and Rancho Temescal Thoroughbred Partners.

Velocity: Velocity is a three-year-old filly who has already made a name for herself in 2025. By Nyquist out of the Harlan’s Holiday mare Blast, she’s bred for both speed and stamina, hailing from Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds in Kentucky. Trained by Michael W. McCarthy and campaigned by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. With her combination of tactical speed and proven form at top California tracks, she’s one to watch as a serious contender in the 2025 Del Mar Oak

Resolve: Listed in recent field previews as an entrant—brings durability and grinding style; likely to be a pace influence or midpack stretcher depending on race shape.

Lush Lips: British-bred filly with graded-stakes placings—an overseas type who brings stamina and tactical versatility to the Oaks field. (Listed among the expected/entered runners in recent previews.)

Edge of Mali: Irish/European invader who has run well in early U.S. spins at Del Mar and looks like one to improve for the mile-and-change; European distance pedigree gives her a staying chance.

Will Then: Third in the San Clemente and another San Clemente alum with tactical speed; consistent turf form, and should be forwardly placed in the Oaks.

Firenze Flavor: A solid closer who also ran in the San Clemente (listed among the also-rans there); has shown the late surge that plays well at Del Mar’s 1 1/8-mile turf test.

Casalu: Runner-up to Thought Process in the San Clemente, a high-priced, well-bred filly who can stalk and finish and who brings class off a layoff. Bob Baffert has kept her on the Oaks radar.

Thought Process: Favorite and the one to beat after a visually impressive win in the G2 San Clemente at Del Mar, a stalk-to-finish style filly with a sharp late kick and strong Del Mar form. Trainer Phil D’Amato has her pointed straight for the Oaks

Miso Phansy: California-bred who has been mentioned as part of the Oaks cast and will be seeking her first stakes breakthrough, a live longshot if she gets a clean trip.

Striver: Striver is a three-year-old filly with experience stretching back to 2024, giving her a solid foundation going into the 2025 Del Mar Oaks. Trained by Doug F. O’Neill, Striver has competed at top tracks including Del Mar and Gulfstream Park, posting competitive performances throughout. Her experience and versatility make her a serious contender, capable of handling the pace and distance of the Oaks while staying in striking position for a late run.

Del Mar Oaks Past Winners Past Performances

The Del Mar Oaks has consistently showcased some of the most talented 3-year-old turf fillies in the country, and a look back at recent winners highlights the variety of paths to success in this race.

In 2023, Anisette (GB) arrived with a strong form, having just won the Grade 2 San Clemente Stakes. She followed that effort with a powerful run in the Del Mar Oaks, winning impressively and cementing her status as a rising turf star.

The 2022 winner, Spendarella, brought international recognition to the Del Mar Racetrack after a runner-up finish in the prestigious Coronation Stakes (G1) at Royal Ascot. Her tactical speed and experience in an elite company helped her control the race and finish strongly, proving that the European race form could translate well to Del Mar.

In contrast, the 2020 edition saw a major upset with Red Lark (IRE). Overlooked by bettors after a fourth-place finish in the San Clemente, she took advantage of a fast early pace and delivered a well-timed rally to win at long odds.

Del Mar Oaks History

The Del Mar Oaks has been a cornerstone of the summer racing season in Southern California since its inception in 1957. Originally contested on the dirt, the race transitioned to the turf in 1965, where it found its identity as a premier test for 3-year-old fillies. Today, it is run at a distance of 1 1/8 miles on the grass and holds Grade 1 status, attracting top turf talent from across North America and occasionally Europe.

Held annually at the scenic Del Mar Racetrack, right next to the Pacific Ocean, “The Oaks” is a huge event for summer horse racing. Taking place every year in August, it often follows prep races like the San Clemente Stakes.

Over the last few decades, the Del Mar Oaks has crowned several elite winners, including Wait a While, Lady of Shamrock, and Cambodia. The race has also produced many memorable finishes, ranging from dominant blowouts to dramatic late surges that define the excitement of horse racing.

The Del Mar Oaks serves as a key race for bettors, often featuring full fields with a mix of local runners and international competitors. Its Grade 1 status and sizable purse make it a magnet for top trainers and jockeys, like Flavien Prat, Mike Smith, and Chad Brown, people who have seen their fair share of success at the Oaks.

With a reputation for unpredictability, the Del Mar Oaks remains one of the most anticipated races of the summer, blending top-of-the-line competition with the laid-back charm of racing “where the turf meets the surf.”

2025 Del Mar Oaks FAQ

Q: When is the Del Mark Oaks?

A: The 2025 Del Mar Oaks takes place on August 16th, 2025.

Q: Where is The Del Mar Oaks Race?

A: Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, California.

Q: Which Trainer Has The Most Wins in the Del Mar Oaks?

A: Charlie Whittingham (1970, 1971, 1975, 1979, 1982, 1986, 1991).

Q: Who Won the 2024 Del Mar Oaks?

A: Iscreamuscream was the winner last year with a fastest time of 1:48.60.

