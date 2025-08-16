3 Best NFL Preseason Week 2 Bets and Props for Saturday 8/16/25

We'll see more starters as the vast majority of the NFL Week 2 Preseason slate kicks off on Saturday. That certainly ramps up the viewing interest, no?

Underdogs and overs ruled last week's action, but the market will -- as always -- adjust. Backing or fading this trend will be a pivotal turning point in betting the second week.

Which bets stand out across Saturday's games in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's check it out.

NFL Preseason Week 2 Betting Picks

Browns at Eagles

Is this a miniature hate watch because Shedeur Sanders (oblique) isn't available to build on last week's effort? Maybe a little.

The tenor of these two teams -- given the available starters -- also points to an under, though. There were only 36 points between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles in last year's regular season meeting. Though we'll get vanilla blitz schemes, Jim Schwartz and Vic Fangio's units should rule the day at the Linc.

Cleveland should do a lot of the heavy lifting here. Dillon Gabriel will start if he comes through as a game-time decision, and Gabriel's camp struggles are pretty uninspiring. If he can't go, it'll be more of Tyler Huntley, who averaged an ugly -0.14 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) with the Miami Dolphins last year, per NFL's Next Gen Stats.

It's also safe to say Tanner McKee's stock couldn't be much higher after ravaging the Cincinnati Bengals last week. McKee nearly topped his 2024 preseason yardage total (294) against Cincinnati (252).

Playing none of their key starters when the Browns will on defense, Philadelphia hadn't topped 20 points in three straight preseason games before last week. I just don't believe a repeat is in store, yet they should still pace Cleveland at home.

49ers at Raiders

There are minor panic alarms for both of these teams to the point where Kyle Shanahan might be diverting from his tried and true preseason strategy.

We may get a series or two for Brock Purdy and some starters, but it likely won't be a bubble-wrapped Christian McCaffrey or several banged-up members of the San Francisco 49ers' pass-catching corps. The Las Vegas Raiders will likely try a bit more in Saturday's first half.

You've likely heard by now that Ashton Jeanty carried three times for a single yard last week on eight snaps. Expect an "over" on those marks as the Raiders attempt to quiet some concerns about taking the running back at No. 6 overall. Pete Carroll has been adamant everyone is playing in his first year of establishing a certain culture.

San Francisco is tuning up for the product they know they can provide at full strength. Las Vegas is still trying to figure out what theirs is. Expecting Geno Smith for a good chunk of this action, I'll take the Raiders to lead by at least three heading into the locker room.

Ravens at Cowboys

If the Baltimore Ravens were still riding perhaps what'll forever stand as the longest preseason winning streak ever, I'd be more interested in laying road chalk.

With Lamar Jackson -- as usual -- not playing, this is a Cooper Rush revenge spot. He threw just four passes with a 20.8 passer rating (due to an interception) last week, but expect a much more full schedule as he tries to learn the unique Ravens offense.

The Dallas Cowboys' plan should be pretty darn similar to last week's. Joe Milton III played into the fourth quarter, rallying to 21 points despite the early deficient from his rush defense. If that defense fails to contain Keaton Mitchell in what is likely more than 12 snaps, Dallas could be playing from behind to up the pace again.

Milton III's continuity of playing time is such an innate advantage as most players swap out. Dallas has been a good preseason offense historically, meeting or topping 19 points in 7 of their last 10 exhibition contests. I like this line to do it again -- especially when a weapon like Brandon Aubrey will play the whole game to potentially add a few long field goals with a lone touchdown.

