2025 E.P. Taylor Stakes Betting and Contenders Preview

Since 1956, the EP Taylor Stakes G1 at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto has been a staple in international turf racing and has remained a big favorite among horse racing enthusiasts watching top turf fillies. This Grade I event features both fillies and mares, three years and older. Generally, the E.P. Taylor Stakes schedule is in August and is a race that brings in the top turf fillies

The event sees horses at the Woodbine Racetrack battling it out over 1¼ miles on the world-renowned E.P. Taylor Turf Course. Despite the race usually being held in September or October, the 2025 edition will take place on August 16th. The race is known for its high stakes, both in terms of the purse, which is currently sitting at a top prize of $750,000, and potential betting payouts.

With a reputation for attracting top-tier European and North American turf runners, the E.P. Taylor offers a rare blend of world-class thoroughbred racing and unpredictability that makes it a must-watch (and must-wager) event. Savvy bettors often keep a close eye on this race, as its results can ripple into major year-end championships and influence breeding valuations.

Over the years, the E.P. Taylor turf race has produced several notable winners who went on to international success, making it an ideal hunting ground for value bets and long-shot plays. Whether you're handicapping from a racing form or looking for a live underdog, the E.P. Taylor Stakes is packed with opportunities for smart punters.

2025 E.P. Taylor Stakes Information

Race Date: August 16th, 2025

August 16th, 2025 Track: E.P. Taylor Turf Course at Woodbine Racetrack

E.P. Taylor Turf Course at Woodbine Racetrack Post Time: 04:14 PM ET

04:14 PM ET Distance: 1 ¼ miles

1 ¼ miles Age: fillies and mares 3 years and older

fillies and mares 3 years and older Where to Watch: FanDuel TV

FanDuel TV Where to Bet: TVG.com and FanDuel Racing

E.P. Taylor Stakes Odds

This is the field for the 2025 E.P. Taylor Stakes, organized by post position. It includes their trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds as well.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Venencia Michael J. Doyle Rafael Manuel Hernandez 12-1 2 Literate Martin Drexler Sahin Civaci 20-1 3 Diamond Rain Charlie Appleby William Buick 6-1 4 She Feels Pretty Charlie DeVaux John R. Velasquez 3-5 5 Caitlinhergrtness Kevin Attard Flavien Pratt 8-1 6 Hurricane Clair Martin Drexler Sahin Civaci 20-1 7 Ready for Shirl Roger L. Attfield Javier J. Castellano 7-2

E.P. Taylor Stakes Prep Results

The picture coming into Saturday’s E.P. Taylor Stakes at the Woodbine Racetrack is being shaped by two timely local prep races. The G2 Canadian Stakes and the G3 Trillium have handed Woodbine contenders with impressive late and strong momentum. Ready for Shirl’s performance in the Canadian (July 20) gives her obvious upside for this weekend’s prestigious race, while Literate’s late run to take the Trillium (July 26) marks her as a dangerous improver.

The E.P. Taylor Stakes at the Woodbine Racetrack carries a “Win & You’re In” style of competition for the turf fillies, for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf. These prep races matter more than bragging rights. They’re the best look for which horses can handle the 1¼-mile trip and the unique demands of Woodbine’s E.P. Taylor Woodbine turf course. Expect bettors and watchers to give extra weight to the Canadian and Trillium form when sizing up late-running fillies and mares versus turf routers with proven stamina.

When it comes to world-class thoroughbred racing, the E.P. Taylor Stakes at the Woodbine Racetrack is known to be a prestigious race.

E.P. Taylor Stakes Contenders

Venencia: Trained by Chad Brown, she closed well for third in the Canadian Stakes, showing she can handle the Woodbine Racetrack turf. With Rafael Hernandez aboard, this deep closer will be hoping for a quick early tempo to set up her late charge and hopefully bring an exciting moment.

Literate: Pulled off a surprise in the Grade 3 Trillium Stakes on July 26, rallying past the favorite on Woodbine Racetrack’s all-weather. Martin Drexler’s closer has shown she handles the track well and could be peaking at the right time for her turf stretch-out.

Diamond Rain: This British import for Charlie Appleby arrives off a stylish win in the Group 3 Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes at Newcastle on June 27. Proven over 1 1⁄4 miles and boasting top European form, she’s a serious international threat with William Buick in the irons.

She Feels Pretty: The likely favorite comes in off a game runner-up finish in Saratoga’s Grade 1 Diana on July 12, where she pressed the pace and fought all the way to the wire. Trained by Cherie DeVaux and ridden by John Velázquez, she’s already proven at the highest level and should relish stretching back out to 1 1⁄4 miles.

Caitlinhergrtness: The 2024 King’s Plate winner got her season rolling with a Grade 3 Belle Mahone score in May before some up-and-down efforts. A big name in Canadian racing and a versatile pace presence for trainer Kevin Attard, she’s proven on turf and could surprise if she brings her best.

Hurricane Clair: Another homegrown talent in Canadian racing with stamina credentials, she captured last year’s 1 1⁄4-mile Wonder Where Stakes on this very course. Stepping into a tougher company, she’ll be relying on her staying power and familiarity with Woodbine’s long stretch to make an impact.

Ready For Shirl: Fresh from a thrilling head victory in the Grade 2 Canadian Stakes at Woodbine on July 20, the Roger Attfield trainee showed a sharp late kick under Emma-Jayne Wilson. With a win over the course and distance, she’s one of the most battle-tested locals in the lineup.

E.P. Taylor Stakes Past Winners Past Performances

In the 2024 E.P. Taylor Stakes race, Full Count Felicia stole the victory with jockey Kazushi Kamura securing the win. Meanwhile, Fev Rover in 2023, a 5-year-old mare bred in Ireland by Manister House Stud, has made waves on both sides of the Atlantic. Trained by Mark Casse and owned by Tracy Farmer, this talented turf-running horse had already made her mark in the UK before dominating the Canadian circuit. In addition, she impressed bettors with key performances previously at Woodbine and Keeneland, including a strong run in the Grade 1 Beverly D. Stakes.

The 2022 winner, Rougir, came into the race with international experience and plenty of power to secure her spot as a lead contender at the time. Jockeyed by Kazushi Kamura, this French-bred filly was trained by Chad Brown and raced for owner Peter Brant. Rougir delivered a strong finishing kick to secure the win in her first Canadian start, showcasing why she was a favorite among sharp handicappers and turf specialists.

Looking back to 2021, it was Mutamakina who crossed the finish line first, notching her second consecutive Grade 1 win at Woodbine. Ridden by Dylan Davis and trained by Christophe Clement, this British-bred mare is owned by Al Shira'aa Farms. Mutamakina’s wins in the E.P. Taylor Stakes proved her consistency and ability to win even when it’s close.

E.P. Taylor Stakes History

Named in honor of the legendary Canadian businessman and horse breeder Edward Plunket Taylor, the E.P. Taylor Stakes has since become one of the biggest events for turf races for fillies and mares in North America. Originally, in 1956, the race was known as the Nettie Handicap, but was renamed in 1981 to honor Taylor’s massive influence on Canadian horse racing. Taylor’s biggest moments in Canadian horse racing come as the architect of Windfields Farm and the man behind the great Northern Dancer. With this sort of pedigree behind him, the race was named in his honor.

While the event originally held Grade 2 status, it was elevated to a Grade 1 race in 1999, solidifying its place on the international stage. Held annually at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, the race consistently attracts top talent from around North America as well as Europe, with many runners coming straight from big-name stables across the Atlantic.

Over the years, the E.P. Taylor Stakes has produced several standout champions. Names like Fiji (1998), Mrs. Lindsay (2007), and recently, Rougir (2022) have added prestige to its winner’s circle. In 2023, Fev Rover further boosted the race’s international appeal, as she was the first Irish horse winner since 2017.

Today, the E.P. Taylor Stakes offers a $750,000 purse, making it one of the richest turf races for females on the continent. Taking place usually in October also makes it a key prep race for the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf, giving bettors and racing fans a sneak peek at who might shine on the world stage.

E.P. Taylor Stakes FAQ

Q: When is the E.P. Taylor Stakes G1 held?

A: The E.P. Taylor Stakes typically takes place every October during the Woodbine fall meet. The 2025 edition of the E.P. Taylor Stakes takes place on August 16th, 2025.

Q: What is the purse for the E.P. Taylor Stakes G1?

A: The E.P. Taylor Stakes offers a total purse of $750,000.

Q: Has the E.P. Taylor Stakes produced any notable winners?

A: Yes! The race has seen several standout winners, including Fiji, Mrs. Lindsay, Mutamakina, and Fev Rover.

Q: Who can run in the E.P. Taylor Stakes G1?

A: The race is open to fillies and mares aged three years and older.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.