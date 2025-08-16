Giants vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 4:19 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the San Francisco Giants take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Giants vs Rays Game Info

San Francisco Giants (59-63) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (60-63)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSUN

Giants vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-130) | TB: (+110)

SF: (-130) | TB: (+110) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194)

SF: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 1-9, 4.62 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Rays) - 6-4, 2.84 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Justin Verlander (1-9) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (6-4) will get the nod for the Rays. Verlander's team is 4-16-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Verlander's team has a record of 3-9 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have gone 8-4-0 ATS in Houser's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Houser's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those games.

Giants vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (57.8%)

Giants vs Rays Moneyline

The Giants vs Rays moneyline has San Francisco as a -130 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +110 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Rays Spread

The Giants are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+160 to cover) on the runline. Tampa Bay is -194 to cover.

Giants vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Giants-Rays on Aug. 16, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Giants vs Rays Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (49.4%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 30-28 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 122 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 51-71-0 against the spread in their 122 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 24 of the 59 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40.7%).

Tampa Bay is 15-15 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 119 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 48 of those games (48-65-6).

The Rays have covered 43.7% of their games this season, going 52-67-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco in OBP (.377) and total hits (117) this season. He's batting .255 batting average while slugging .466.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 87th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Devers will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .182 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee has 27 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs and 39 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 85th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Lee enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a triple and a walk.

Willy Adames has 101 hits this season and has a slash line of .223/.309/.398.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .406, fueled by 36 extra-base hits.

Ramos has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .136 with a double and an RBI.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is leading the Rays with 120 hits. He's batting .261 and slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage is 130th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Yandy Diaz's .463 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is currently 26th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Brandon Lowe has 13 doubles, 24 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .272.

Chandler Simpson is batting .307 with 10 doubles, two triples and 15 walks.

Giants vs Rays Head to Head

8/15/2025: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2024: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/13/2024: 11-2 SF (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 SF (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/12/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/16/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/15/2023: 7-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/14/2023: 10-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

