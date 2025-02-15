Ole Miss vs Mississippi State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

The Ole Miss Rebels (19-6, 8-4 SEC) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7, 5-6 SEC) on February 15, 2025 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ole Miss win (70.5%)

Before you place a wager on Ole Miss-Mississippi State matchup (in which Ole Miss is a 4.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 146.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Saturday's game.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has covered 14 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

Mississippi State has won 10 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Ole Miss covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's more often than Mississippi State covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Rebels have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in 13 games at home, and they've covered four times in eight games on the road.

This season, the Bulldogs are 4-8-0 at home against the spread (.333 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-3-0 ATS (.571).

Ole Miss has six wins against the spread in 12 conference games this year.

Mississippi State's SEC record against the spread is 3-8-0.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 15 times (93.8%) in those games.

The Rebels have yet to lose in 13 games when named as moneyline favorite of -196 or better.

Mississippi State has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-2).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Ole Miss has a 66.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Head-to-Head Comparison

Ole Miss averages 78.1 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per outing (78th in college basketball). It has a +241 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Sean Pedulla paces Ole Miss, scoring 14.6 points per game (308th in the country).

Mississippi State is outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game, with a +180 scoring differential overall. It puts up 79.3 points per game (61st in college basketball) and allows 71.8 per outing (187th in college basketball).

Mississippi State's leading scorer, Josh Hubbard, is 86th in the country, scoring 17.6 points per game.

The Rebels rank 284th in the nation at 30.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 33.2 their opponents average.

Malik Dia is 404th in college basketball play with 5.6 rebounds per game to lead the Rebels.

The Bulldogs prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. They are pulling down 35.7 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.2.

KeShawn Murphy's 7.5 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 110th in the country.

Ole Miss ranks 66th in college basketball by averaging 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 70th in college basketball, allowing 88.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs average 99.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (87th in college basketball), and give up 90.4 points per 100 possessions (124th in college basketball).

