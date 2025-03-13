Ole Miss vs Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 9 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12, 8-10 SEC) will square off in the SEC tournament against the No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (21-10, 10-8 SEC) on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ole Miss win (58.3%)

If you plan to place a wager on Ole Miss-Arkansas matchup (in which Ole Miss is a 3.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 144.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Thursday's game.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has put together a 15-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Arkansas is 15-17-0 ATS this season.

Arkansas covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 58.3% of the time. That's more often than Ole Miss covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (44.4%).

The Rebels own a better record against the spread at home (7-9-0) than they do in road games (4-7-0).

Against the spread, the Razorbacks have been better at home (9-8-0) than away (5-5-0).

Ole Miss is 7-11-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Against the spread in SEC games, Arkansas is 10-9-0 this year.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ole Miss has been victorious in 16, or 88.9%, of the 18 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Rebels have a mark of 16-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -162 or better on the moneyline.

Arkansas has won 35.7% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-9).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, the Razorbacks have gone 4-8 (33.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Ole Miss has a 61.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Ole Miss is outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game with a +182 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.6 points per game (85th in college basketball) and allows 71.8 per outing (179th in college basketball).

Sean Pedulla's team-leading 15.1 points per game ranks 255th in the nation.

Arkansas puts up 76.5 points per game (105th in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per outing (143rd in college basketball). It has a +183 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Adou Thiero paces Arkansas, averaging 15.7 points per game (206th in college basketball).

The 29.7 rebounds per game the Rebels average rank 308th in college basketball, and are 3.7 fewer than the 33.4 their opponents collect per contest.

Malik Dia is 417th in college basketball action with 5.6 rebounds per game to lead the Rebels.

The Razorbacks average 31.9 rebounds per game (184th in college basketball), compared to the 31.5 of their opponents.

Thiero tops the team with six rebounds per game (323rd in college basketball).

Ole Miss averages 100 points per 100 possessions on offense (81st in college basketball), and allows 92.4 points per 100 possessions (154th in college basketball).

The Razorbacks rank 130th in college basketball with 97.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 96th defensively with 90.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

