FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Oklahoma vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oklahoma vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Oklahoma Sooners facing the Temple Owls.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Oklahoma vs Temple Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Oklahoma: (-2326) | Temple: (+1060)
  • Spread: Oklahoma: -21.5 (-110) | Temple: +21.5 (-110)
  • Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Oklahoma vs Temple Betting Trends

  • Oklahoma has one win against the spread this year.
  • Oklahoma is winless ATS (0-1) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Temple owns two wins against the spread this season.
  • Temple and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Oklahoma vs Temple Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sooners win (95.1%)

Oklahoma vs Temple Point Spread

Oklahoma is favored by 21.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Temple, the underdog, is -110.

Oklahoma vs Temple Over/Under

Oklahoma versus Temple on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Oklahoma vs Temple Moneyline

Temple is a +1060 underdog on the moneyline, while Oklahoma is a -2326 favorite.

Oklahoma vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Oklahoma29.5628.01252.52
Temple48.5158.51548.02

Oklahoma vs. Temple Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
  • Game time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Oklahoma vs. Temple analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup