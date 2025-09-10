Oklahoma vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Oklahoma Sooners facing the Temple Owls.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Oklahoma vs Temple Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Oklahoma: (-2326) | Temple: (+1060)
- Spread: Oklahoma: -21.5 (-110) | Temple: +21.5 (-110)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Oklahoma vs Temple Betting Trends
- Oklahoma has one win against the spread this year.
- Oklahoma is winless ATS (0-1) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Temple owns two wins against the spread this season.
- Temple and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.
Oklahoma vs Temple Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sooners win (95.1%)
Oklahoma vs Temple Point Spread
Oklahoma is favored by 21.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Temple, the underdog, is -110.
Oklahoma vs Temple Over/Under
Oklahoma versus Temple on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.
Oklahoma vs Temple Moneyline
Temple is a +1060 underdog on the moneyline, while Oklahoma is a -2326 favorite.
Oklahoma vs. Temple Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Oklahoma
|29.5
|62
|8.0
|12
|52.5
|2
|Temple
|48.5
|15
|8.5
|15
|48.0
|2
Oklahoma vs. Temple Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
Check out even more in-depth Oklahoma vs. Temple analysis on FanDuel Research.