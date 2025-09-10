Oklahoma vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Oklahoma Sooners facing the Temple Owls.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Oklahoma vs Temple Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Oklahoma: (-2326) | Temple: (+1060)

Oklahoma: (-2326) | Temple: (+1060) Spread: Oklahoma: -21.5 (-110) | Temple: +21.5 (-110)

Oklahoma: -21.5 (-110) | Temple: +21.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Oklahoma vs Temple Betting Trends

Oklahoma has one win against the spread this year.

Oklahoma is winless ATS (0-1) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Temple owns two wins against the spread this season.

Temple and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Oklahoma vs Temple Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sooners win (95.1%)

Oklahoma vs Temple Point Spread

Oklahoma is favored by 21.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Temple, the underdog, is -110.

Oklahoma vs Temple Over/Under

Oklahoma versus Temple on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Oklahoma vs Temple Moneyline

Temple is a +1060 underdog on the moneyline, while Oklahoma is a -2326 favorite.

Oklahoma vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Oklahoma 29.5 62 8.0 12 52.5 2 Temple 48.5 15 8.5 15 48.0 2

Oklahoma vs. Temple Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Oklahoma vs. Temple analysis on FanDuel Research.