Oklahoma vs Prairie View A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-11) aim to end an 11-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (12-0) on December 29, 2024.

Oklahoma vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network+

Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Oklahoma vs. Prairie View A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Prairie View A&M is 5-6-0 ATS this year.

Oklahoma hasn't covered the spread as a 28.5-point favorite or more this season, while Prairie View A&M covers as an underdog of 28.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

When playing at home last season, the Sooners sported a better record against the spread (9-9-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (3-6-0).

Last year, the Panthers were 1-6-0 at home against the spread (.125 winning percentage). Away, they were 7-12-0 ATS (.368).

Oklahoma vs. Prairie View A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Oklahoma outscores opponents by 15 points per game (scoring 82.6 per game to rank 48th in college basketball while allowing 67.6 per outing to rank 95th in college basketball) and has a +180 scoring differential overall.

Jeremiah Fears' 18 points per game lead Oklahoma and rank 69th in college basketball.

Prairie View A&M is being outscored by 17.4 points per game, with a -209 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.8 points per game (161st in college basketball), and allows 94.2 per contest (364th in college basketball).

Nick Anderson's 18.9 points per game leads Prairie View A&M and ranks 42nd in the country.

The Sooners are 281st in college basketball at 30.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.2 their opponents average.

Sam Godwin's 7.1 rebounds per game lead the Sooners and rank 158th in college basketball play.

The Panthers are 362nd in the nation at 24.9 rebounds per game. That's 15.1 fewer than the 40 their opponents average.

Anderson's 5.3 rebounds per game lead the Panthers and rank 489th in college basketball.

Oklahoma ranks 31st in college basketball by averaging 105.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 85th in college basketball, allowing 86.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Panthers record 91.7 points per 100 possessions (277th in college basketball), while conceding 112.6 points per 100 possessions (363rd in college basketball).

