Oklahoma vs Central Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

The Central Arkansas Bears (3-8) aim to break a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma Sooners (11-0) on December 22, 2024.

Oklahoma vs. Central Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Oklahoma vs. Central Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oklahoma win (99.1%)

See these betting insights and trends before you bet on Sunday's Oklahoma-Central Arkansas spread (Oklahoma -26.5) or total (147.5 points).

Oklahoma vs. Central Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oklahoma is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Central Arkansas has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Central Arkansas covers the spread when it is a 26.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Oklahoma covers as a favorite of 26.5 or more (33.3%).

In home games last season, the Sooners owned a better record against the spread (9-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-6-0).

Against the spread, the Bears have had better results away (3-2-0) than at home (1-2-0).

Oklahoma vs. Central Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oklahoma has been listed as the moneyline favorite seven times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Sooners have played as a favorite of -50000 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Central Arkansas has gone 1-5 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Bears have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +4000 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oklahoma has a 99.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Oklahoma vs. Central Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Oklahoma averages 82 points per game (54th in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per contest (94th in college basketball). It has a +157 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 14.3 points per game.

Oklahoma's leading scorer, Jeremiah Fears, is 72nd in the nation scoring 17.9 points per game.

Central Arkansas is being outscored by 5.9 points per game, with a -65 scoring differential overall. It puts up 70.9 points per game (283rd in college basketball), and allows 76.8 per outing (309th in college basketball).

Layne Taylor leads Central Arkansas, putting up 17 points per game (111th in college basketball).

The Sooners average 30.5 rebounds per game (293rd in college basketball) compared to the 29.8 of their opponents.

Sam Godwin leads the Sooners with 7.1 rebounds per game (160th in college basketball play).

The 33.7 rebounds per game the Bears accumulate rank 140th in college basketball, 1.5 fewer than the 35.2 their opponents pull down.

Brayden Fagbemi's 5.3 rebounds per game lead the Bears and rank 492nd in college basketball.

Oklahoma averages 105 points per 100 possessions on offense (38th in college basketball), and gives up 86.7 points per 100 possessions (93rd in college basketball).

The Bears rank 325th in college basketball averaging 87.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 271st, allowing 94.8 points per 100 possessions.

