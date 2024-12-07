Oklahoma vs Alcorn State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

The Alcorn State Braves (0-10) will try to stop a 10-game road losing streak when they square off against the Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) on December 7, 2024 at McCasland Field House.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oklahoma vs. Alcorn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 7, 2024

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Arena: McCasland Field House

Oklahoma vs. Alcorn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oklahoma win (99%)

Oklahoma is a 32.5-point favorite over Alcorn State on Saturday and the total has been set at 139.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Oklahoma vs. Alcorn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oklahoma is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Alcorn State is 4-5-0 ATS this year.

Against the spread last season, the Sooners fared better when playing at home, covering nine times in 18 home games, and three times in nine road games.

Last year, the Braves were 5-3-0 at home against the spread (.625 winning percentage). Away, they were 10-9-0 ATS (.500).

Oklahoma vs. Alcorn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Oklahoma has a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.6 points per game. It is putting up 80.1 points per game to rank 92nd in college basketball and is allowing 64.5 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball.

Jalon Moore leads Oklahoma, putting up 18.0 points per game (73rd in college basketball).

Alcorn State's -263 scoring differential (being outscored by 26.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 54.9 points per game (362nd in college basketball) while giving up 81.2 per contest (344th in college basketball).

Omari Hamilton leads Alcorn State, putting up 9.6 points per game (1107th in college basketball).

The Sooners grab 31.4 rebounds per game (262nd in college basketball) while allowing 30.1 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Sam Godwin averages 7.0 rebounds per game (ranking 171st in college basketball) to lead the Sooners.

The Braves grab 31.9 rebounds per game (243rd in college basketball) while conceding 36.7 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 4.8 boards per game.

Djahi Binet's 6.4 rebounds per game lead the Braves and rank 274th in college basketball.

Oklahoma ranks 51st in college basketball by averaging 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 61st in college basketball, allowing 83.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Braves rank 364th in college basketball with 70.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 352nd defensively with 103.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!