2024 Oklahoma State Football Odds and Schedule

The Oklahoma State Cowboys own a record of 1-0 in 2024, ranking as the No. 16 team in the country. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Oklahoma State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 South Dakota State Aug. 31 W 44-20 Cowboys (-12.5) 54.5 2 Arkansas Sept. 7 - Cowboys (-9.5) 61.5 3 @ Tulsa Sept. 14 - - - 4 Utah Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Kansas State Sept. 28 - - - 6 West Virginia Oct. 5 - - - 8 @ BYU Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table

Oklahoma State Last Game

The Cowboys went head to head against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in their last outing, winning 44-20. In that game against the Jackrabbits, Alan Bowman had 267 yards on 25-of-34 passing (73.5%) for the Pokes, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Ollie Gordon toted the rock 27 times for 104 yards (3.9 yards per carry) with two touchdowns on the ground. He also had four receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown. De'Zhaun Stribling grabbed six balls for 83 yards (averaging 13.8 per catch) against the Jackrabbits.

Oklahoma State Betting Insights

Oklahoma State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

