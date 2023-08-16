FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Oklahoma State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:57 AM

The Oklahoma State Cowboys' 2023 record sits at 3-2. Check out their full schedule and results in the article below.

Oklahoma State 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Central ArkansasSeptember 2W 27-13--
2@ Arizona StateSeptember 9W 27-15Cowboys (-2.5)53.5
3South AlabamaSeptember 16L 33-7Cowboys (-7.5)48.5
4@ Iowa StateSeptember 23L 34-27Cyclones (-3.5)35.5
6Kansas StateOctober 6W 29-21Wildcats (-10.5)53.5
7KansasOctober 14-Jayhawks (-3)54.5
8@ West VirginiaOctober 21---
View Full Table

Oklahoma State Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Cowboys won 29-21 over the Kansas State Wildcats. Against the Wildcats, Alan Bowman led the Pokes with 235 yards on 19-of-35 passing (54.3%) for no TDs and no interceptions. Ollie Gordon toted the rock 21 times for 136 yards (6.5 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He added one reception for five yards. Jaden Bray led the receiving charge against the Wildcats, hauling in four passes for 77 yards.

Oklahoma State Betting Insights

  • Oklahoma State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
