2023 Oklahoma State Football Odds and Schedule

The Oklahoma State Cowboys' 2023 record sits at 3-2. Check out their full schedule and results in the article below.

Oklahoma State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Central Arkansas September 2 W 27-13 - - 2 @ Arizona State September 9 W 27-15 Cowboys (-2.5) 53.5 3 South Alabama September 16 L 33-7 Cowboys (-7.5) 48.5 4 @ Iowa State September 23 L 34-27 Cyclones (-3.5) 35.5 6 Kansas State October 6 W 29-21 Wildcats (-10.5) 53.5 7 Kansas October 14 - Jayhawks (-3) 54.5 8 @ West Virginia October 21 - - - View Full Table

Oklahoma State Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Cowboys won 29-21 over the Kansas State Wildcats. Against the Wildcats, Alan Bowman led the Pokes with 235 yards on 19-of-35 passing (54.3%) for no TDs and no interceptions. Ollie Gordon toted the rock 21 times for 136 yards (6.5 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He added one reception for five yards. Jaden Bray led the receiving charge against the Wildcats, hauling in four passes for 77 yards.

Oklahoma State Betting Insights

Oklahoma State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

