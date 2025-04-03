NHL
Oilers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3
The Edmonton Oilers will take on the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Thursday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (43-26-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-44-10)
- Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-265)
|Sharks (+215)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (62.5%)
Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Oilers are -108 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are -112.
Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under
- The Oilers-Sharks game on April 3 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.
Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Oilers, San Jose is the underdog at +215, and Edmonton is -265 playing on the road.