Oilers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 19

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Ottawa Senators.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Oilers vs Senators Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (9-8-2) vs. Ottawa Senators (8-8-1)

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-140) Senators (+116) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (50.4%)

Oilers vs Senators Puck Line

The Senators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Senators are -205 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +164.

Oilers vs Senators Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Senators matchup on November 19, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Oilers vs Senators Moneyline

Edmonton is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +116 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!