Oilers vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 19
Data Skrive
The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Ottawa Senators.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Oilers vs Senators Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (9-8-2) vs. Ottawa Senators (8-8-1)
- Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-140)
|Senators (+116)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (50.4%)
Oilers vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Oilers. The Senators are -205 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +164.
Oilers vs Senators Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Senators matchup on November 19, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.
Oilers vs Senators Moneyline
- Edmonton is a -140 favorite on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +116 underdog at home.