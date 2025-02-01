FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (32-15-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (30-19-2)
  • Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-170)Maple Leafs (+140)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (59.5%)

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+140 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -172.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • The over/under for Oilers-Maple Leafs on February 1 is 6.5. The over is -105, and the under is -114.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Edmonton is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +140 underdog on the road.

