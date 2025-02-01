NHL
Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1
In NHL action on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers face the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Oilers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (32-15-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (30-19-2)
- Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-170)
|Maple Leafs (+140)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (59.5%)
Oilers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+140 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -172.
Oilers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The over/under for Oilers-Maple Leafs on February 1 is 6.5. The over is -105, and the under is -114.
Oilers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +140 underdog on the road.