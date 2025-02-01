Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

In NHL action on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (32-15-4) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (30-19-2)

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-170) Maple Leafs (+140) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (59.5%)

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+140 to cover). Toronto, the underdog, is -172.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Maple Leafs on February 1 is 6.5. The over is -105, and the under is -114.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Edmonton is the favorite, -170 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +140 underdog on the road.

