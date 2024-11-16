Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (9-7-1) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (10-6-2)

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NHL Network

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-137) Maple Leafs (+114) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (59.1%)

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Oilers. The Maple Leafs are -215 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +172.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Maple Leafs on November 16, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Maple Leafs, Edmonton is the favorite at -137, and Toronto is +114 playing at home.

