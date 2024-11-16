Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16
The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Oilers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (9-7-1) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (10-6-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: NHL Network
Oilers vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-137)
|Maple Leafs (+114)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (59.1%)
Oilers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Oilers. The Maple Leafs are -215 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +172.
Oilers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Maple Leafs on November 16, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Oilers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Maple Leafs, Edmonton is the favorite at -137, and Toronto is +114 playing at home.