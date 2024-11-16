menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (9-7-1) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (10-6-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-137)Maple Leafs (+114)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (59.1%)

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Oilers. The Maple Leafs are -215 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +172.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Oilers-Maple Leafs on November 16, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Oilers-Maple Leafs, Edmonton is the favorite at -137, and Toronto is +114 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup