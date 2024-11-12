menu item
NHL

Oilers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Islanders.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (7-7-1) vs. New York Islanders (6-6-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Islanders Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-225)Islanders (+184)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (72%)

Oilers vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +116 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -142.

Oilers vs Islanders Over/Under

  • The over/under for Oilers-Islanders on November 12 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Oilers vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Edmonton is the favorite, -225 on the moneyline, while New York is a +184 underdog on the road.

