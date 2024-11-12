Oilers vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 12
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Islanders.
Oilers vs Islanders Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (7-7-1) vs. New York Islanders (6-6-3)
- Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-225)
|Islanders (+184)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (72%)
Oilers vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +116 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -142.
Oilers vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for Oilers-Islanders on November 12 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.
Oilers vs Islanders Moneyline
- Edmonton is the favorite, -225 on the moneyline, while New York is a +184 underdog on the road.