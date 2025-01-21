NHL
Oilers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21
The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Washington Capitals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Capitals Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (29-14-3) vs. Washington Capitals (31-10-5)
- Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-130)
|Capitals (+108)
|5.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (52.1%)
Oilers vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Oilers are +194 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -245.
Oilers vs Capitals Over/Under
- Oilers versus Capitals on January 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -115 and the under -105.
Oilers vs Capitals Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Capitals reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-130) and Washington as the underdog (+108) on the road.