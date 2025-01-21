FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Capitals Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (29-14-3) vs. Washington Capitals (31-10-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-130)Capitals (+108)5.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (52.1%)

Oilers vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Oilers are +194 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -245.

Oilers vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Capitals on January 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Oilers vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Capitals reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-130) and Washington as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup