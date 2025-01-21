Oilers vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers facing the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Capitals Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (29-14-3) vs. Washington Capitals (31-10-5)

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-130) Capitals (+108) 5.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (52.1%)

Oilers vs Capitals Puck Line

The Oilers are 1.5-goal favorites against the Capitals. The Oilers are +194 to cover the spread, and the Capitals are -245.

Oilers vs Capitals Over/Under

Oilers versus Capitals on January 21 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Oilers vs Capitals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Oilers vs. Capitals reveal Edmonton as the favorite (-130) and Washington as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!