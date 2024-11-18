menu item
NHL

Oilers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 18

The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Canadiens Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (9-7-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-10-2)
  • Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-255)Canadiens (+205)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (58.4%)

Oilers vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-122 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +100.

Oilers vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Canadiens on November 18 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.

Oilers vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Montreal is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -255 favorite on the road.

