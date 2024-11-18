Oilers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 18
The Edmonton Oilers will take on the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Monday.
Oilers vs Canadiens Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (9-7-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-10-2)
- Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-255)
|Canadiens (+205)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Oilers win (58.4%)
Oilers vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-122 to cover). And Edmonton, the favorite, is +100.
Oilers vs Canadiens Over/Under
- Oilers versus Canadiens on November 18 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -108 and the under -112.
Oilers vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is a +205 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -255 favorite on the road.