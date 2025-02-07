Oilers vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7

Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Avalanche Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (34-16-4) vs. Colorado Avalanche (32-22-2)

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Avalanche Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-184) Avalanche (+152) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oilers win (51.9%)

Oilers vs Avalanche Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +132 to cover the spread, with the Avalanche being -162.

Oilers vs Avalanche Over/Under

The Oilers-Avalanche matchup on February 7 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Oilers vs Avalanche Moneyline

The Oilers vs Avalanche moneyline has Edmonton as a -184 favorite, while Colorado is a +152 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!