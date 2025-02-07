NHL
Oilers vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 7
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche.
Oilers vs Avalanche Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (34-16-4) vs. Colorado Avalanche (32-22-2)
- Date: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Avalanche Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-184)
|Avalanche (+152)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (51.9%)
Oilers vs Avalanche Puck Line
- The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +132 to cover the spread, with the Avalanche being -162.
Oilers vs Avalanche Over/Under
- The Oilers-Avalanche matchup on February 7 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.
Oilers vs Avalanche Moneyline
- The Oilers vs Avalanche moneyline has Edmonton as a -184 favorite, while Colorado is a +152 underdog on the road.