Ohio vs Bowling Green Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Ohio Bobcats play the Bowling Green Falcons.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Ohio vs Bowling Green Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Ohio: (-385) | Bowling Green: (+300)

Ohio: (-385) | Bowling Green: (+300) Spread: Ohio: -10.5 (100) | Bowling Green: +10.5 (-122)

Ohio: -10.5 (100) | Bowling Green: +10.5 (-122) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Ohio vs Bowling Green Betting Trends

Against the spread, Ohio is 3-1-0 this season.

Ohio has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites this season.

Two of Ohio's four games have gone over the point total.

Bowling Green's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-1-0.

Bowling Green is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Bowling Green has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

Ohio vs Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bobcats win (74.6%)

Ohio vs Bowling Green Point Spread

Ohio is favored by 10.5 points (+100 to cover) in this matchup. Bowling Green, the underdog, is -122.

Ohio vs Bowling Green Over/Under

Ohio versus Bowling Green, on Sept. 27, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Ohio vs Bowling Green Moneyline

Ohio is the favorite, -385 on the moneyline, while Bowling Green is a +300 underdog.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio 27.3 74 29.0 113 54.0 4 Bowling Green 21.5 101 23.5 78 50.8 4

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Stadium: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Ohio vs. Bowling Green analysis on FanDuel Research.