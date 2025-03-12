Ohio State vs Iowa Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 10 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (17-14, 9-11 Big Ten) will face off against the No. 15 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (16-15, 7-13 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Ohio State vs. Iowa Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Ohio State vs. Iowa Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ohio State win (66.8%)

Before making a wager on Wednesday's Ohio State-Iowa spread (Ohio State -5.5) or total (155.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ohio State vs. Iowa: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Ohio State has compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Iowa has covered 12 times in 31 games with a spread this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Iowa is 3-9 against the spread compared to the 9-3 ATS record Ohio State racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Buckeyes have performed better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 17 home games, and four times in 11 road games.

The Hawkeyes' winning percentage against the spread at home is .389 (7-11-0). Away, it is .300 (3-7-0).

Ohio State is 8-12-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Iowa has five wins against the spread in 20 Big Ten games this year.

Ohio State vs. Iowa: Moneyline Betting Stats

Ohio State has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 12 times (66.7%) in those contests.

The Buckeyes have a mark of 10-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -205 or better on the moneyline.

Iowa has won 13.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-13).

The Hawkeyes are 2-10 (winning only 16.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Ohio State has a 67.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Ohio State vs. Iowa Head-to-Head Comparison

Ohio State's +176 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.1 points per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per outing (227th in college basketball).

Bruce Thornton's team-leading 17.5 points per game ranks 89th in the nation.

Iowa has a +97 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.1 points per game. It is putting up 82.3 points per game, 18th in college basketball, and is giving up 79.2 per outing to rank 341st in college basketball.

Payton Sandfort paces Iowa, averaging 16.3 points per game (162nd in college basketball).

The 30.4 rebounds per game the Buckeyes average rank 279th in the nation. Their opponents grab 30.8 per contest.

Devin Royal averages 6.9 rebounds per game (ranking 180th in college basketball) to lead the Buckeyes.

The Hawkeyes are 294th in the nation at 30.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 fewer than the 34.5 their opponents average.

Sandfort leads the Hawkeyes with 6.3 rebounds per game (262nd in college basketball).

Ohio State averages 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (59th in college basketball), and gives up 93.9 points per 100 possessions (192nd in college basketball).

The Hawkeyes' 103.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 29th in college basketball, and the 99.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 324th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!