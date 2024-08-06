2024 Ohio State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The third-ranked team in the nation, the Ohio State Buckeyes are 2-0 so far this season. Dive into the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

Ohio State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Akron Aug. 31 W 52-6 Buckeyes (-48.5) 55.5 2 Western Michigan Sept. 7 W 56-0 Buckeyes (-37.5) 54.5 4 Marshall Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ Michigan State Sept. 28 - - - 6 Iowa Oct. 5 - - - 7 @ Oregon Oct. 12 - Ducks (-1.5) 56.5 9 Nebraska Oct. 26 - - - View Full Table

Ohio State Last Game

The Buckeyes get ready for their next game after a 56-0 win over the Western Michigan Broncos in their last outing. Will Howard threw for 292 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions on 18-of-26 passing (69.2%) for the Buckeyes in that game versus the Broncos. He also tacked on one carry for 6 yards and one rushing touchdown. On the ground, Quinshon Judkins rushed for 108 yards on nine carries (12.0 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Jeremiah Smith accumulated five catches for 119 yards (23.8 per catch) and one touchdown against the Broncos.

Ohio State Betting Insights

Ohio State has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

