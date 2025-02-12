Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: KATU, KUNP, ALT, and KUSA

The Denver Nuggets (35-19) host the Portland Trail Blazers (23-31) after winning six home games in a row. The Nuggets are heavy favorites by 11.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The point total is 231.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -11.5 231.5 -490 +380

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (84.6%)

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 28 times in 54 games with a set spread.

In the Trail Blazers' 54 games this season, they have 31 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 33 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have hit the over 26 times in 54 opportunities (48.1%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (15-11-0) than it has in road games (13-14-1).

The Nuggets have hit the over on the over/under in 17 of 26 home games (65.4%), compared to 16 of 28 road games (57.1%).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home is .607 (17-11-0). Away, it is .538 (14-11-1).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under 57.1% of the time at home (16 of 28), and 38.5% of the time away (10 of 26).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 10.3 assists and 12.5 rebounds.

Jamal Murray averages 20.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 19 points, 6.5 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown, with 2.7 made treys per contest.

Christian Braun is averaging 14.9 points, 5 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Julian Strawther is averaging 9.6 points, 2.2 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists per game. He is also sinking 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

The Trail Blazers get 14.5 points per game from Deni Avdija, plus 6.4 boards and 3.5 assists.

Deandre Ayton averages 14.4 points, 10.2 boards and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 56.6% of his shots from the floor.

Toumani Camara averages 10.1 points, 5.9 boards and 2 assists. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He is making 44.5% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

