Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 10

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: KATU, KUNP, and ALT

The Denver Nuggets (34-19) will look to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (23-30) on Monday, February 10, 2025 at Ball Arena as 8.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on KATU, KUNP, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -8.5 231.5 -391 +310

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (85%)

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 27 times this season (27-25-1).

The Trail Blazers have played 53 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 32 times this season.

Trail Blazers games this season have gone over the point total 47.2% of the time (25 out of 53 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Denver owns a better record against the spread (14-11-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (13-14-1).

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total in 16 of 25 home games (64%), compared to 16 of 28 road games (57.1%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (17-11-0) than on the road (14-10-1).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under 57.1% of the time at home (16 of 28), and 36% of the time on the road (nine of 25).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 boards and 10.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray averages 20.4 points, 4 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 19 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Christian Braun is averaging 14.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Julian Strawther is averaging 9.4 points, 2.2 boards and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Anfernee Simons' numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 42.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 14.5 points, 6.4 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Deni Avdija.

The Trail Blazers are getting 14.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Deandre Ayton.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 5.9 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 17.3 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Shaedon Sharpe.

