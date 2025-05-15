Nuggets vs. Thunder Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 15

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Thursday, May 15, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN

The Oklahoma City Thunder bring a 3-2 series lead into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Thunder are favored by 5 points in the contest, which airs on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 215.5.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -5 215.5 -205 +172

Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (52.2%)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread 54 times this season (54-26-2).

The Nuggets have 38 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.

Thunder games have gone over the total 44 times this season.

Nuggets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 59.8% of the time (49 out of 82 games with a set point total).

In home games, Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread (29-12-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (25-14-1).

The Thunder have exceeded the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 25 of 42 home matchups (59.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in 19 of 40 games (47.5%).

Denver has performed better against the spread on the road (20-20-1) than at home (18-23-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Nuggets games have finished over more often at home (26 of 41, 63.4%) than on the road (23 of 41, 56.1%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5 boards.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists. He is also draining 57.6% of his shots from the floor (ninth in league) and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Jamal Murray gets the Nuggets 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.2 points, 7 boards and 2.1 assists. He is making 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

The Nuggets get 15.4 points per game from Christian Braun, plus 5.2 boards and 2.6 assists.

The Nuggets are getting 13.3 points, 4.9 boards and 6.1 assists per game from Russell Westbrook.

