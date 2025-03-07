Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN, ALT, and AZFamily

The Denver Nuggets (40-22) will look to Nikola Jokic (third in the league scoring 28.8 points per game) when they attempt to hold off Devin Booker (ninth in the NBA with 25.9 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (29-33) on Friday, March 7, 2025 at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are 7.5-point home favorites in the game, which tips off at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ALT, and AZFamily. The matchup has a point total of 237.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -7.5 237.5 -300 +245

Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (77.7%)

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 31-30-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Suns are 22-39-1 this season.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 36 times this season.

The Suns have eclipsed the over/under 53.2% of the time this season (33 of 62 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Denver owns a better record against the spread (16-14-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (15-16-1).

The Nuggets have gone over the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 19 of 30 home matchups (63.3%). On the road, they have hit the over in 17 of 32 games (53.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.323, 10-20-1 record) than on the road (.387, 12-19-0).

Looking at the over/under, Suns games have gone over less often at home (13 of 31, 41.9%) than on the road (20 of 31, 64.5%).

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 28.8 points, 12.8 boards and 10.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 40.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 6.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Christian Braun is averaging 15.1 points, 2.3 assists and 5.1 boards.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5 boards.

Suns Leaders

Booker averages 25.9 points, 4 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He is also draining 45.6% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.

Kevin Durant averages 26.9 points, 6 boards and 4.2 assists. He is also sinking 52.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Tyus Jones gets the Suns 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Suns receive 17.6 points per game from Bradley Beal, plus 3.6 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Suns are getting 9.6 points, 4.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

