Nuggets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Nuggets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (14-17) visit the Denver Nuggets (16-13) after winning three straight road games. The Nuggets are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 28, 2024. The matchup's over/under is set at 231.

Nuggets vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -5.5 231 -240 +198

Nuggets vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (76.8%)

Nuggets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 11 times over 29 games with a set spread.

The Pistons are 16-13-2 against the spread this season.

This season, 19 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 31 chances.

Pistons games this year have hit the over on 17 of 31 set point totals (54.8%).

Denver sports a better record against the spread in home games (5-8-0) than it does in away games (6-9-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Nuggets hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total eight times in 13 opportunities this season (61.5%). In road games, they have hit the over 11 times in 16 opportunities (68.8%).

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results away (11-6-1) than at home (5-7-1).

Pistons games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (seven times out of 13) than away (10 of 18) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.5 points, 9.5 assists and 12.7 boards.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.4 points, 2.8 assists and 6.7 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook averages 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 43% from the floor and 31.5% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Jamal Murray is averaging 19.2 points, 4.1 boards and 6.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 4.9 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 55.1% from the floor and 37.8% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 9.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Jaden Ivey provides the Pistons 17.5 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Tobias Harris gets the Pistons 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Malik Beasley averages 16.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 43.3% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 treys per contest (fifth in league).

The Pistons receive 9.2 points per game from Jalen Duren, plus 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.