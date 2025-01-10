Nuggets vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 10

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Friday, January 10, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT, KTVD, and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (13-24) are heavy, 14.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (21-15) on Friday, January 10, 2025 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, KTVD, and YES. The matchup has an over/under set at 225 points.

Nuggets vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -14.5 225 -1205 +750

Nuggets vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (81.1%)

Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have registered a 16-19-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 17-18-2 this season.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 23 times out of 37 chances this season.

Nets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 48.6% of the time (18 out of 37 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Denver owns the same winning percentage against the spread as it does in road games (.444).

The Nuggets have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in 11 of 18 home matchups (61.1%). In road games, they have hit the over in 12 of 18 games (66.7%).

Against the spread, Brooklyn has had better results on the road (13-6-1) than at home (4-12-1).

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over eight of 17 times at home (47.1%), and 10 of 20 away (50%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 31.5 points, 13 boards and 9.7 assists per contest, shooting 55.3% from the field and 47.3% from downtown (first in league), with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 19 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per game.

Jamal Murray is averaging 19.4 points, 6.3 assists and 4.1 boards.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Christian Braun averages 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 55.8% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per contest.

Nets Leaders

Cameron Johnson is averaging 19.5 points, 4.3 boards and 3 assists for the Nets.

The Nets receive 9.8 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.5 rebounds and 2 assists.

D'Angelo Russell averages 12.4 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists. He is draining 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Nets receive 24.7 points per game from Cameron Thomas, plus 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Nets receive 5.9 points per game from Ben Simmons, plus 5.2 boards and 6.9 assists.

