Nuggets vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 10

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and KFAA

The Denver Nuggets (6-3) host the Dallas Mavericks (5-4) after winning four straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 10, 2024. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -5.5 -108 -112 230.5 -110 -110 -225 +188

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (65.9%)

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-1).

The Mavericks have played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under seven times this season.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 11.3 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.1 points, 2.8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Christian Braun averages 16.6 points, 5.3 boards and 1.6 assists.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 11.7 points, 4 boards and 5.4 assists.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.4 points, 3.1 assists and 6.7 boards.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 28.8 points, 8 boards and 8 assists per game. He is also draining 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples.

Kyrie Irving's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 52% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 treys.

Per game, Daniel Gafford provides the Mavericks 11.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Per game, Klay Thompson provides the Mavericks 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Mavericks are getting 9.4 points, 7.7 boards and 1.4 assists per game from P.J. Washington.

