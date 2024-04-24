Nuggets vs. Lakers: Betting Picks and Prediction for Game 3

The Denver Nuggets continue to be the Los Angeles Lakers' kryptonite as they've won 10 consecutive matchups. It looked like the Lakers would finally come out on top in Game 2 after leading 68-48 in the third quarter. The Nuggets stormed back, capping the comeback win with a buzzer-beater jumper courtesy of Jamal Murray.

After a nightmare trip to Denver, Los Angeles is coming back home down 0-2. The Nuggets now carry -2000 odds to win the series when looking at FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA playoff odds. The Lakers are in must-win situations from here on out, and it starts with Game 3 on Thursday.

FanDuel has L.A. listed as a one-point underdog at home. What are the chances that the Lakers pull off the upset? Let's check out the latest odds and stats for Game 3 of Nuggets-Lakers.

NBA Playoffs Betting

Nuggets-Lakers Betting Odds

Date and Time: Thursday, April 25th at 10:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Nuggets -1 (-108)

Total: 216

Moneyline:

Nuggets: -112

Lakers: -104

Nuggets vs. Lakers Advanced Stats Breakdown

nERD via numberFire. Adjusted offensive/defensive ratings and pace via DunksAndThrees.

Nuggets: nERD: 65.9 (4th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 118.3 (4th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 112.9 (9th) Pace: 97.1 (27th) Against-the-Spread Record: 37-42-3

Lakers: nERD: 54.1 (17th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 115.9 (15th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 114.8 (16th) Pace: 101.2 (4th) Against-the-Spread Record: 38-44



Nuggets vs. Lakers Best Bet

Denver continues to haunt Los Angeles. Even when the Lake Show held a comfortable lead in the second half, they still couldn't get it done. But wait, this gets even more deflating for the Lakers.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are doing more than enough in this series, providing exceptional play. James is averaging 26.5 points per game (PPG), 7.0 rebounds per game (RPG), and 10.0 assists per game (APG). Meanwhile, Davis has logged 32.0 PPG and 12.5 RPG while shooting 61.9% from the floor.

You can't ask for much from your two star players. D'Angelo Russell even rose to the occasion in Game 2 after receiving plenty of criticism for his series-opening performance. Russell went from 13 points with a 30.0% field goal percentage (FG%) to 23 points and a 50.0 FG% while cashing in 7 of 11 three-point attempts (63.6%).

The trends point to backing the Nuggets, for they are 7-3 against the spread (ATS) over the last 10 matchups. Nikola Jokic continues to get his with 29.5 PPG, 16.0 RPG, and 8.5 APG in the series. Plus, Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are both averaging over 20.0 PPG in the postseason.

Los Angeles dominated the three-point battle in Game 2, making 13 of 30 shots (43.3%) while Denver made only 8 of 34 attempts (23.5%). So how did the Nuggets come out on top? Denver has won the rebounding and paint battles in back-to-back games.

The Nuggets have won the glass by an average of 8.0 boards and are averaging 13.0 more points in the paint per game. Additionally, Denver is gaining extra possessions with 12.0 offensive boards each contest. The Nuggets also won the rebounding battle by 13.5 boards per game over the last two head-to-head matchups in the regular season.

With the Lakers consistently losing the paint and rebounding battles, I'm not sure how they can beat Denver. Blowing a 20-point lead on the road, especially against a team that's given you fits, is simply demoralizing. The Nuggets pulling off the sweep is carrying a juicy line at +210.

L.A. is a team that relies on attacking the paint with the second-highest shot distribution around the rim. Denver is beating the Lakers at their own game by controlling the paint battle. Los Angeles also sits last in offensive rebounding percentage, meaning the Nuggets could continue to dominate the possession battle.

Denver has the Lakers' number, and I believe that will continue in Game 3 with another cover.

