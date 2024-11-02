Nuggets vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 2

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (0-5) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (2-3) on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Ball Arena as heavy, 10.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ALT and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -10.5 -110 -110 220.5 -110 -110 -559 +420

Nuggets vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (81.7%)

Nuggets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread one time over five games with a set spread.

Thus far this year the Jazz have one win against the spread.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over three times this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.4 points, 10 assists and 11.6 boards.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 18.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 15.8 points, 2.6 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Jamal Murray is averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Christian Braun is averaging 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler is averaging 8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Jazz.

John Collins averages 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2 assists. He is also draining 42.2% of his shots from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

Per game, Keyonte George gives the Jazz 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0 blocks.

The Jazz are receiving 18 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Lauri Markkanen.

Jordan Clarkson's numbers on the season are 13 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is making 39% of his shots from the field and 19.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

