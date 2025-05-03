Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 3

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage:

The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers square off in a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets are favored by 1 point in the matchup, which airs on Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 206.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -1 206 -118 +100

Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (56.7%)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 38 times this season (38-43-1).

The Clippers have 46 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 49 times this season.

Clippers games this year have gone over the point total 39 times in 82 opportunities (47.6%).

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (20-20-1) than it has in home games (18-23-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Nuggets hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 26 times in 41 opportunities this season (63.4%). In away games, they have hit the over 23 times in 41 opportunities (56.1%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home (28-12-1) than away (18-22-1).

Clippers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (20 times out of 41) than away (19 of 41) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points, 12.7 boards and 10.2 assists.

Jamal Murray averages 21.4 points, 3.9 boards and 6 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.3% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.2 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Christian Braun is averaging 15.4 points, 2.6 assists and 5.2 boards.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 boards and 6.1 assists.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. He is also sinking 41% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.

The Clippers are receiving 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys.

The Clippers get 10.1 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 3.4 boards and 0.8 assists.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

