Nuggets vs. Clippers NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 3
Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage:
The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers square off in a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets are favored by 1 point in the matchup, which airs on Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 206.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Nuggets
|-1
|206
|-118
|+100
Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Nuggets win (56.7%)
Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends
- The Nuggets have covered the spread 38 times this season (38-43-1).
- The Clippers have 46 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.
- Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 49 times this season.
- Clippers games this year have gone over the point total 39 times in 82 opportunities (47.6%).
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (20-20-1) than it has in home games (18-23-0).
- When it comes to point totals, the Nuggets hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total 26 times in 41 opportunities this season (63.4%). In away games, they have hit the over 23 times in 41 opportunities (56.1%).
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home (28-12-1) than away (18-22-1).
- Clippers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (20 times out of 41) than away (19 of 41) this year.
Nuggets Leaders
- Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points, 12.7 boards and 10.2 assists.
- Jamal Murray averages 21.4 points, 3.9 boards and 6 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.3% from downtown, with 2.3 made treys per game.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.2 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Christian Braun is averaging 15.4 points, 2.6 assists and 5.2 boards.
- Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 boards and 6.1 assists.
Clippers Leaders
- James Harden's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. He is also sinking 41% of his shots from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 triples.
- The Clippers are receiving 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.
- Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys.
- The Clippers get 10.1 points per game from Derrick Jones Jr., plus 3.4 boards and 0.8 assists.
- Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.
