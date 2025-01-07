Nuggets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 7

Nuggets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT and NBCS-BOS

Two of the league's top scorers match up when Jayson Tatum (fourth, 28.1 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (26-10) visit Nikola Jokic (second, 31.5 PPG) and the Denver Nuggets (20-14) on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 235.5.

Nuggets vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -4.5 235.5 -184 +154

Nuggets vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (53.2%)

Nuggets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 15-20-1 against the spread this season.

In the Nuggets' 34 games this season, they have 15 wins against the spread.

Celtics games have gone over the total 16 times out of 34 chances this season.

Nuggets games this year have hit the over 22 times in 34 opportunities (64.7%).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 19 games at home, and it has covered eight times in 17 games on the road.

The Celtics have gone over the total in 11 of 19 home games (57.9%), compared to five of 17 road games (29.4%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Denver has a lower winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than away (.444, 8-9-1).

Looking at the over/under, Nuggets games have finished over less often at home (10 of 16, 62.5%) than away (12 of 18, 66.7%).

Celtics Leaders

Tatum is averaging 28.1 points, 5.5 assists and 9.4 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown averages 24.3 points, 5.9 boards and 4.6 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 4.5 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers (seventh in league).

Payton Pritchard is averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12 points, 3.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 31.5 points, 13 rebounds and 9.7 assists for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets get 19.1 points per game from Michael Porter Jr., plus 6.5 boards and 2.6 assists.

The Nuggets get 19.4 points per game from Jamal Murray, plus 4.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

The Nuggets get 12 points per game from Russell Westbrook, plus 4.7 boards and 6.6 assists.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is sinking 55.5% of his shots from the floor.

