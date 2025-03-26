Nuggets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Nuggets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT, FDSWI, and WMLW

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (40-31) are 4-point underdogs against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (45-28) Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at Ball Arena. The game starts at 9 p.m. ET on ALT, FDSWI, and WMLW. The matchup has an over/under of 226.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4 226 -172 +144

Nuggets vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (62.6%)

Nuggets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 34-38-1 against the spread this season.

In the Bucks' 71 games this season, they have 34 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 44 times out of 71 chances this season.

Bucks games this year have eclipsed the over/under 49.3% of the time (35 out of 71 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Denver has performed worse when playing at home, covering 16 times in 35 home games, and 18 times in 38 road games.

At home, the Nuggets exceed the total 65.7% of the time (23 of 35 games). They've hit the over in 55.3% of road games (21 of 38 contests).

This year, Milwaukee is 20-15-1 at home against the spread (.556 winning percentage). On the road, it is 14-21-0 ATS (.400).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (19 times out of 36) than away (16 of 35) this season.

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 29.1 points, 10.3 assists and 12.8 rebounds.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 3.8 boards and 6 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.1 points, 2.1 assists and 7 boards.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5 boards.

Christian Braun is averaging 15.1 points, 5 boards and 2.4 assists.

Bucks Leaders

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 points, 12 boards and 5.9 assists for the Bucks.

Per game, Brook Lopez provides the Bucks 12.8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.8 blocks (fourth in league).

Per game, Kyle Kuzma gives the Bucks 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Bucks are getting 9.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Kevin Porter Jr.

Per game, Taurean Prince gets the Bucks 8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

