NRFI Best Bets Today: 3 MLB NRFI Picks for Wednesday 4/29/26

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Rays at Guardians NRFI

Mariners at Twins NRFI

Angels at White Sox NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

NRFI Pick — Rays at Guardians

Drew Rasmussen vs. Gavin Williams (1:10 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 29 5:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is one of the cleaner NRFI setups on Wednesday's slate, anchored by Gavin Williams' first-inning dominance and Drew Rasmussen's elite ground-ball profile.

Williams emerged as the Cleveland Guardians ace in 2025 with a career-best 3.06 ERA over 167.2 innings, limiting opponents to a .211 batting average — sixth-lowest in the AL — and handcuffing left-handed hitters to a .163 batting average, the lowest allowed in all of MLB. In 2026, he has struck out at least 7 batters in each of his first three starts and is posting a 2.12 ERA through 29.2 innings. His fastball sits at 100 mph in the first inning when he is at full velocity — the opening frame is where his stuff is most overwhelming against cold hitters seeing his arm for the first time.

The Tampa Bay Rays' lineup, while disciplined and patient, is not a first-inning quick-strike offense. They build runs through deep counts and base accumulation over full games rather than launching early extra-base hits. Against a power arm like Williams at his first-inning peak velocity, the Rays' patient approach may suppress first-inning run scoring — they are waiting for pitches they can handle, which Williams does not provide early in games.

Drew Rasmussen enters Wednesday 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 26 strikeouts — a sinker-heavy right-hander whose ground-ball approach generates weak contact from the first pitch rather than swing-and-miss. Ground-ball pitchers with Rasmussen's profile can be reliable NRFI performers because they generate weak contact, which limits extra-base hits.

NRFI Pick — Mariners at Twins

George Kirby vs. Taj Bradley (1:40 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 29 5:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Seattle Mariners-Minnesota Twins afternoon game at Target Field provides the second compelling NRFI of Wednesday's slate, driven by George Kirby's historically elite early-inning control and Taj Bradley's strong 2026 performance on the mound.

Kirby owns one of the most extraordinary walk rate profiles in MLB history, carrying a 68-game streak of starts with two or fewer walks allowed — the third-longest all-time by a starter. Pitchers who throw strikes at this rate do not create baserunner traffic in the first inning. Kirby's first-inning approach is built entirely around attacking the zone with his fastball-splitter combination from the first pitch, generating quick outs rather than deep counts that could lead to damage.

Through five 2026 starts, Kirby has a 0.90 WHIP and quality starts in every single outing. His first-inning work has been clean throughout the season.

Bradley enters Wednesday 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts — strong numbers that reflect a right-handed starter operating with both command and swing-and-miss ability. Bradley's first-inning work has been consistent with his overall season performance. The Mariners' lineup has been roughly a league-average offense this year, sitting 14th in wOBA, so they're not too scary of a matchup.

NRFI Pick — Angels at White Sox

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Erick Fedde (1:10 PM ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 29 5:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kikuchi isn't great by any means, but his struggles consistently emerge in the second through fifth innings, when his command deteriorates under elevated pitch counts and hitters see him for the second and third time. The first inning — when his fastball-slider combination plays at maximum freshness — is where he has historically been most effective.

Los Angeles Angels manager Kurt Suzuki has praised Kikuchi's stuff even in difficult outings: "One inning got him. Other than that, I thought his stuff was as good as it has been all year." That assessment reflects a pitcher whose quality in isolated innings — particularly the first — is better than his full-game ERA (6.21) suggests. His 3.72 FIP indicates the true-talent gap between his performance and his results.

It certainly helps that Kikuchi's first-inning matchups against Munetaka Murakami and Colson Montgomery will be lefty-lefty matchups.

Erick Fedde takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox with a 0-3 record and 3.42 ERA through his first starts of 2026. Despite his poor record, Fedde is a command-oriented right-hander whose first-inning ERA has been better than his full-game mark throughout his career. The Angels' lineup — possibly without Mike Trout (day-to-day) and working through a 12-19 start — is not a first-inning explosive offense

The NRFI case here is straightforward: two pitchers whose worst work comes in the middle innings, not the first, facing lineups that do not profile as quick-strike first-inning units.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.