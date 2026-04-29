MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/29/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Gavin Williams Over 5.5 Ks

George Kirby Over 5.5 Ks

Yusei Kikuchi Under 5.5 Ks

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best home run props for today?

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Rays at Guardians, 1:10 PM ET

Gavin Williams - Strikeouts Gavin Williams Over Apr 29 5:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Gavin Williams enters Wednesday's start against the Tampa Bay Rays with the sixth-most strikeouts in all of Major League Baseball in 2026, piling up 40 punchouts through his first five starts. He is one of the hottest strikeout arms in the American League and my favorite over bet on Wednesday's board.

The 2026 numbers are dominant from every angle. Williams enters Wednesday 4-1 with a 3.28 ERA and 31.0% K rate. He has struck out at least seven in four of his first six starts, and his second-most recent outing was an 11-strikeout gem.

Williams emerged as the ace of the Guardians' rotation in 2025, recording career highs in wins (12), starts (31), innings pitched (167.2), and strikeouts (173). His 2026 numbers are not a fluke — it is the continuation of an established trajectory that has accelerated on the back of a 100 mph fastball and an elite breaking ball arsenal.

The matchup against Tampa Bay is a mostly neutral one, but I think Williams' stuff is good enough that he can get to six-plus Ks.

Mariners at Twins, 1:40 PM ET

George Kirby - Strikeouts George Kirby Over Apr 29 5:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

George Kirby enters Wednesday's start against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field carrying a 4-2 record, a 2.97 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP. His control profile — inherited from a career built on the premise of throwing strikes at a historically elite rate — is the foundation of why his over is an appealing bet at 5.5.

Kirby has one of the most extraordinary walk rate profiles in MLB history for a starting pitcher. He owned a 68-game streak of starts with two or fewer walks allowed, the third-longest all-time by a starter. His career walk rate continues to rank among the very best in the game. Pitchers who throw strikes at this rate get ahead in counts consistently — and pitchers who get ahead in counts generate strikeout opportunities on every at-bat in a way that walk-prone pitchers simply cannot replicate.

The Minnesota Twins' lineup at Target Field is a moderate strikeout opponent. Minnesota features Byron Buxton, Ryan Jeffers, and Josh Bell at the middle of the order — none of whom are elite contact artists who specifically suppress strikeout production for right-handed starters. Against Kirby's four-seam fastball-splitter combination, which produced a greater than 50% whiff rate on the splitter alone in 2025, the Twins should swing-and-miss plenty throughout the game.

Angels at White Sox, 1:10 PM ET

Yusei Kikuchi - Strikeouts Yusei Kikuchi Under Apr 29 5:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Yusei Kikuchi enters Wednesday's start against the Chicago White Sox with a 0-3 record and a 6.21 ERA through six starts in 2026. His 2026 season has been defined by poor command, early exits, and a walk rate that has undermined his strikeout accumulation — and the White Sox can expose all three of those structural vulnerabilities simultaneously.

Kikuchi has allowed at least four earned runs in four of his last five starts and has completed six innings just once in six tries to begin the campaign. The left-hander does have a 32:13 K:BB ratio and a more encouraging 3.72 FIP suggesting his ERA is somewhat inflated by bad luck — but his K totals in his most recent outings have been capped by his inability to work deep into games.

The critical factor for the under is Kikuchi's walk rate. With a 3.72 FIP and a recent history of one-inning collapses, he routinely finds himself in count-management situations where he must throw hittable strikes rather than pursue swing-and-miss pitches. Pitchers who walk nearly two batters per inning — as Kikuchi has in 2026 — lose strikeout opportunities because they're rarely in advantageous counts.

The White Sox are no longer pushovers on offense. They're 20th in wOBA on the season and third in wOBA over the last 14 days. This is an offense that packs some punch, with the addition of Munetaka Murakami providing a spark, and I think they'll keep Kikuchi under his K prop.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.