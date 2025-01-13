Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head History and Results

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024 College Football National Championship on Monday, January 20th.

These are two of the most storied programs in college football history. Both are in the top five all-time for wins and winning percentage, and they've combined to win 19 national championships.

Even so, Notre Dame and Ohio State haven't met very often. Let's dive into the Notre Dame-Ohio State head-to-head history and break down the results of their recent matchups.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head History

All-Time Results

Notre Dame and Ohio State have faced off eight times all-time. Though Notre Dame won the first two meetings (in 1935 and 1936), Ohio State has since won six in a row. They lead the all-time series, 6-2.

Season Winning Team Score 1935 Notre Dame 18-13 1936 Notre Dame 7-2 1995 Ohio State 45-26 1996 Ohio State 29-16 2006 Ohio State 34-20 2016 Ohio State 44-28 2022 Ohio State 21-10 View Full Table ChevronDown

Recent Games

Notre Dame and Ohio State have met just three times in the College Football Playoff era. The Buckeyes have won all three matchups in that span.

2016: Ohio State 44, Notre Dame 28

In 2016, the Irish and Buckeyes faced off in the Fiesta Bowl. Ohio State jumped out to a 14-0 lead against Notre Dame and never looked back, eventually winning 44-28. OSU running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for 149 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win. Irish receiver Will Fuller totaled 113 yards and a touchdown in the losing effort.

2022: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10

Ohio State defeated Notre Dame in Week 1 of the 2022 season. Though Notre Dame held a 10-7 lead after two quarters, the Buckeyes outscored them 14-0 in the second half to secure a 21-10 victory. Treveyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka -- both starters on this year's team -- each totaled at least 90 yards in the win.

2023: Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14

Notre Dame and Ohio State last met in Week 5 of the 2023 season. Though Notre Dame led with less than two minutes remaining, Ohio State executed a 15-play drive which culminated in a last-second touchdown to win 17-14. Henderson and Egbuka again starred for the Buckeyes, combining for 200 of Ohio State's 366 yards. Tight end Mitchell Evans led the way with 7 receptions and 75 yards for the Irish.

National Championship Betting Odds

Ahead of the National Championship game, Notre Dame is an 8.5-point underdog to Ohio State. The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

