Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16
Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.
On Saturday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Washington Nationals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Nationals Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (70-52) vs. Washington Nationals (49-73)
- Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: MASN and NBCS-PH
Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-148) | WSH: (+126)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+108) | WSH: +1.5 (-130)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 4-5, 3.39 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 0-0, 3.86 ERA
The Phillies will call on Taijuan Walker (4-5) against the Nationals and Cade Cavalli. Walker's team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Walker's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Cavalli has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals went 1-1-0. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for two Cavalli starts this season -- they split the games.
Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (55.8%)
Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +126 underdog at home.
Phillies vs Nationals Spread
- The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-130 to cover), and Philadelphia is +108 to cover the runline.
Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Phillies-Nationals on Aug. 16, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.
Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Phillies have won in 59, or 63.4%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 41 times in 60 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 44 of 115 chances this season.
- The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 59-56-0 in 115 games with a line this season.
- The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 97 total times this season. They've gone 43-54 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Washington has a 24-35 record (winning 40.7% of its games).
- The Nationals have played in 116 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-48-4).
- The Nationals have collected a 58-58-0 record ATS this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.373) and total hits (113) this season. He's batting .250 batting average while slugging .582.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Schwarber hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.
- Trea Turner has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 52 runs. He's batting .286 this season and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- He is 22nd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging in the majors.
- Turner takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a double and an RBI.
- Bryce Harper has collected 92 base hits, an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .497 this season.
- Harper brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.
- Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 115 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .405.
Nationals Player Leaders
- C.J. Abrams is hitting .266 with 26 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 48th in slugging.
- Abrams heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.
- James Wood has racked up 118 hits with a .357 on-base percentage while slugging .480. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .259.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage is 34th, and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Luis Garcia is batting .260 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.
- Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 48 walks while batting .228.
Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head
- 8/15/2025: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/14/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)
- 5/1/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/30/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 4/29/2025: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 3/30/2025: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 3/29/2025: 11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 3/27/2025: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 9/29/2024: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/28/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
