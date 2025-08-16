Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (70-52) vs. Washington Nationals (49-73)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-148) | WSH: (+126)

PHI: (-148) | WSH: (+126) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+108) | WSH: +1.5 (-130)

PHI: -1.5 (+108) | WSH: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 4-5, 3.39 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 0-0, 3.86 ERA

The Phillies will call on Taijuan Walker (4-5) against the Nationals and Cade Cavalli. Walker's team is 8-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Walker's team has a record of 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Cavalli has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals went 1-1-0. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for two Cavalli starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (55.8%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +126 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-130 to cover), and Philadelphia is +108 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Phillies-Nationals on Aug. 16, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 59, or 63.4%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 41 times in 60 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 44 of 115 chances this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 59-56-0 in 115 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 97 total times this season. They've gone 43-54 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Washington has a 24-35 record (winning 40.7% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 116 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-48-4).

The Nationals have collected a 58-58-0 record ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.373) and total hits (113) this season. He's batting .250 batting average while slugging .582.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Trea Turner has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 52 runs. He's batting .286 this season and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 22nd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging in the majors.

Turner takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with a double and an RBI.

Bryce Harper has collected 92 base hits, an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .497 this season.

Harper brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 115 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .405.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .266 with 26 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 48th in slugging.

Abrams heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

James Wood has racked up 118 hits with a .357 on-base percentage while slugging .480. Those stats all pace his team. He also has a batting average of .259.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage is 34th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .260 with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Josh Bell has 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 48 walks while batting .228.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

8/15/2025: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/1/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/29/2025: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 3/30/2025: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/29/2025: 11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/27/2025: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/29/2024: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/28/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

