Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16
In MLB action on Saturday, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox.
Royals vs White Sox Game Info
- Kansas City Royals (61-61) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-78)
- Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: FDSKC and CHSN
Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: KC: (-178) | CHW: (+150)
- Spread: KC: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 5-8, 4.61 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 4-9, 4.26 ERA
The Royals will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (5-8, 4.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Sean Burke (4-9, 4.26 ERA). Lorenzen and his team have a record of 12-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Lorenzen's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). When Burke starts, the White Sox are 11-8-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 8-11 in Burke's 19 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Royals win (58.4%)
Royals vs White Sox Moneyline
- The Royals vs White Sox moneyline has Kansas City as a -178 favorite, while Chicago is a +150 underdog on the road.
Royals vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The White Sox are -134 to cover, and the Royals are +112.
Royals vs White Sox Over/Under
- The over/under for Royals-White Sox on Aug. 16 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Royals have won in 27, or 56.2%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Kansas City has not lost in 10 games when named as a moneyline favorite of -178 or better.
- Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 52 of 120 chances this season.
- The Royals are 62-58-0 against the spread in their 120 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The White Sox have gone 40-74 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.1% of those games).
- Chicago has a 15-39 record (winning just 27.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.
- In the 117 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-57-8).
- The White Sox have collected a 65-52-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 137 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .496. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .347.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 19th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Witt will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.
- Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 134 hits. He's batting .301 while slugging .467.
- He ranks eighth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging in the majors.
- Garcia heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, six walks and an RBI.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has 121 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.320/.448.
- Pasquantino heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and 11 RBIs.
- Salvador Perez has 22 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas has a team-best .306 on-base percentage. He's batting .228 and slugging .397.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 143rd, his on-base percentage is 124th, and he is 112th in slugging.
- Andrew Benintendi is batting .225 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .293.
- Lenyn Sosa has a team-high slugging percentage (.440) and leads the White Sox in hits (103).
- Luis Robert is batting .218 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 walks.
Royals vs White Sox Head to Head
- 8/15/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 6/8/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 6/7/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/6/2025: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/8/2025: 10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 5/7/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 5/6/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 5/5/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 7/31/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 7/30/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)
