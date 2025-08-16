Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (61-61) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-78)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and CHSN

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-178) | CHW: (+150)

KC: (-178) | CHW: (+150) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134)

KC: -1.5 (+112) | CHW: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 5-8, 4.61 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 4-9, 4.26 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Michael Lorenzen (5-8, 4.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Sean Burke (4-9, 4.26 ERA). Lorenzen and his team have a record of 12-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Lorenzen's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). When Burke starts, the White Sox are 11-8-0 against the spread. The White Sox are 8-11 in Burke's 19 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (58.4%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

The Royals vs White Sox moneyline has Kansas City as a -178 favorite, while Chicago is a +150 underdog on the road.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The White Sox are -134 to cover, and the Royals are +112.

The over/under for Royals-White Sox on Aug. 16 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 27, or 56.2%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has not lost in 10 games when named as a moneyline favorite of -178 or better.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 52 of 120 chances this season.

The Royals are 62-58-0 against the spread in their 120 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have gone 40-74 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.1% of those games).

Chicago has a 15-39 record (winning just 27.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

In the 117 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-57-8).

The White Sox have collected a 65-52-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 137 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .496. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 19th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Witt will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 134 hits. He's batting .301 while slugging .467.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging in the majors.

Garcia heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, six walks and an RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 121 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.320/.448.

Pasquantino heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and 11 RBIs.

Salvador Perez has 22 home runs, 69 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has a team-best .306 on-base percentage. He's batting .228 and slugging .397.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 143rd, his on-base percentage is 124th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .225 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Lenyn Sosa has a team-high slugging percentage (.440) and leads the White Sox in hits (103).

Luis Robert is batting .218 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 walks.

Royals vs White Sox Head to Head

8/15/2025: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/8/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/7/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/6/2025: 7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 CHW (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2025: 10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/7/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/6/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/5/2025: 3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/31/2024: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/30/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

