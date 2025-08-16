Red Sox vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 16

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Marlins Game Info

Boston Red Sox (67-56) vs. Miami Marlins (58-64)

Date: Saturday, August 16, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSFL

Red Sox vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-180) | MIA: (+152)

BOS: (-180) | MIA: (+152) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+110) | MIA: +1.5 (-132)

BOS: -1.5 (+110) | MIA: +1.5 (-132) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 8-6, 3.25 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 4-9, 5.09 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (8-6, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Cal Quantrill (4-9, 5.09 ERA). Bello's team is 12-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bello's team is 8-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Marlins are 13-9-0 against the spread when Quantrill starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 20 of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 12-8 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (61.4%)

Red Sox vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Marlins reveal Boston as the favorite (-180) and Miami as the underdog (+152) on the road.

Red Sox vs Marlins Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+110 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -132 to cover.

The Red Sox-Marlins game on Aug. 16 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 43, or 58.9%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Boston has been victorious nine times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Red Sox have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 59 of 122 chances this season.

In 122 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 68-54-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have a 47-52 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Miami has an 11-15 record (winning 42.3% of its games).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-63-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 70-48-0 record ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .784, fueled by an OBP of .333 to go with a slugging percentage of .450. He has a .261 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .257 with 24 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He is 85th in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Trevor Story has collected 118 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Story has recorded a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double and three RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu leads Boston in total hits (87) this season while batting .252 with 37 extra-base hits.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has accumulated an on-base percentage of .368 and has 115 hits, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .288 and slugging .544.

Including all qualified players in the majors, his batting average puts him 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Stowers brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, four walks and two RBIs.

Xavier Edwards paces his team with a .380 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .304 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez is batting .241 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks.

Agustin Ramirez has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .234.

Red Sox vs Marlins Head to Head

8/15/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/4/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/3/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/2/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/29/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/27/2023: 10-1 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!