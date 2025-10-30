Notre Dame vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Boston College Eagles.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.
Notre Dame vs Boston College Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-7692) | Boston College: (+2200)
- Spread: Notre Dame: -28.5 (-115) | Boston College: +28.5 (-105)
- Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Notre Dame vs Boston College Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Notre Dame is 3-4-0 this year.
- Out of seven Notre Dame games so far this year, four have hit the over.
- Boston College has three wins in eight contests against the spread this year.
- Boston College has played eight games this year, and six of them have gone over the total.
Notre Dame vs Boston College Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (96.4%)
Notre Dame vs Boston College Point Spread
Boston College is listed as an underdog by 28.5 points (-105 odds), and Notre Dame, the favorite, is -115 to cover.
Notre Dame vs Boston College Over/Under
The over/under for the Notre Dame versus Boston College game on Nov. 1 has been set at 56.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Notre Dame vs Boston College Moneyline
Boston College is a +2200 underdog on the moneyline, while Notre Dame is a -7692 favorite.
Notre Dame vs. Boston College Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Notre Dame
|39.1
|28
|21.3
|28
|56.8
|7
|Boston College
|26.8
|72
|34.4
|128
|52.4
|8
Notre Dame vs. Boston College Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Stadium: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Notre Dame vs. Boston College analysis on FanDuel Research.