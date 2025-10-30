FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Notre Dame vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Notre Dame vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish taking on the Boston College Eagles.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NCAA football betting odds.

Notre Dame vs Boston College Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-7692) | Boston College: (+2200)
  • Spread: Notre Dame: -28.5 (-115) | Boston College: +28.5 (-105)
  • Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Notre Dame vs Boston College Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Notre Dame is 3-4-0 this year.
  • Out of seven Notre Dame games so far this year, four have hit the over.
  • Boston College has three wins in eight contests against the spread this year.
  • Boston College has played eight games this year, and six of them have gone over the total.

Notre Dame vs Boston College Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (96.4%)

Notre Dame vs Boston College Point Spread

Boston College is listed as an underdog by 28.5 points (-105 odds), and Notre Dame, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Notre Dame vs Boston College Over/Under

The over/under for the Notre Dame versus Boston College game on Nov. 1 has been set at 56.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Notre Dame vs Boston College Moneyline

Boston College is a +2200 underdog on the moneyline, while Notre Dame is a -7692 favorite.

Notre Dame vs. Boston College Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Notre Dame39.12821.32856.87
Boston College26.87234.412852.48

Notre Dame vs. Boston College Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 1, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Stadium: Alumni Stadium (Chestnut Hill, MA)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Notre Dame vs. Boston College analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup