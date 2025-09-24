Notre Dame vs Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, up against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines

Notre Dame vs Arkansas Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-178) | Arkansas: (+146)

Notre Dame: (-178) | Arkansas: (+146) Spread: Notre Dame: -4.5 (-102) | Arkansas: +4.5 (-120)

Notre Dame: -4.5 (-102) | Arkansas: +4.5 (-120) Total: 64.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Notre Dame vs Arkansas Betting Trends

Notre Dame has one win against the spread this season.

Notre Dame has won once ATS (1-1) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite this year.

Every Notre Dame game has gone over the point total this season.

Arkansas has posted one win against the spread this year.

Arkansas doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, three of Arkansas' four games have gone over the point total.

Notre Dame vs Arkansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (54.7%)

Notre Dame vs Arkansas Point Spread

Arkansas is an underdog by 4.5 points against Notre Dame. Arkansas is -120 to cover the spread, and Notre Dame is -102.

Notre Dame vs Arkansas Over/Under

Notre Dame versus Arkansas, on Sept. 27, has an over/under of 64.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Notre Dame vs Arkansas Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Notre Dame vs. Arkansas reveal Notre Dame as the favorite (-178) and Arkansas as the underdog (+146).

Notre Dame vs. Arkansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Notre Dame 40.0 59 32.7 85 50.8 3 Arkansas 43.5 11 23.5 78 62.0 4

Notre Dame vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Stadium: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

