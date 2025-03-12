Northwestern vs Minnesota Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 13 seed Northwestern Wildcats (16-15, 7-13 Big Ten) will hit the court in the Big Ten tournament against the No. 12 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten), Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET live on Peacock.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Northwestern win (65.9%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Wednesday's Northwestern-Minnesota spread (Northwestern -2.5) or total (126.5 points).

Northwestern vs. Minnesota: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Northwestern is 16-15-0 ATS this season.

Minnesota has put together an 11-20-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Northwestern (8-6) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (57.1%) than Minnesota (9-8) does as the underdog (52.9%).

The Wildcats have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 17 games when playing at home, and they've covered six times in 11 games when playing on the road.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Golden Gophers have a lower winning percentage at home (.263, 5-14-0 record) than on the road (.600, 6-4-0).

Northwestern is 10-10-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Minnesota has beaten the spread nine times in 20 Big Ten games.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota: Moneyline Betting Stats

Northwestern has been the moneyline favorite in 14 games this season and has come away with the win 12 times (85.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Wildcats have won 12 of 13 games when listed as at least -144 or better on the moneyline.

Minnesota has won seven of the 19 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (36.8%).

The Golden Gophers are 7-10 (winning 41.2% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

Northwestern has an implied victory probability of 59% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Head-to-Head Comparison

Northwestern is outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game with a +107 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.7 points per game (213th in college basketball) and gives up 69.3 per contest (94th in college basketball).

Nick Martinelli's 20.2 points per game lead Northwestern and are 14th in the country.

Minnesota's -45 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.2 points per game (317th in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per contest (99th in college basketball).

Dawson Garcia's team-leading 19.1 points per game rank him 40th in the country.

The 30.6 rebounds per game the Wildcats average rank 268th in the nation. Their opponents collect 30.9 per contest.

Martinelli averages 6.2 rebounds per game (ranking 284th in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

The Golden Gophers rank 272nd in the nation at 30.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31 their opponents average.

Garcia's 7.5 rebounds per game lead the Golden Gophers and rank 108th in college basketball.

Northwestern averages 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (161st in college basketball), and allows 91.8 points per 100 possessions (134th in college basketball).

The Golden Gophers average 93.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (254th in college basketball), and concede 95 points per 100 possessions (227th in college basketball).

