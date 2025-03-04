Northern Kentucky vs Detroit Mercy Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 7 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (16-15, 11-9 Horizon League) will play in the Horizon League tournament against the No. 10 seed Detroit Mercy Titans (8-23, 4-16 Horizon League), Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Arena: Truist Arena

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Northern Kentucky win (79.5%)

Northern Kentucky is a 12.5-point favorite over Detroit Mercy on Tuesday and the total is set at 138.5 points. Here's some betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the outing.

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Northern Kentucky has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Detroit Mercy has compiled a 17-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit Mercy covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point underdog or more 53.8% of the time. That's more often than Northern Kentucky covers as a favorite of 12.5 or more (50%).

The Norse have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (6-9-0) than they have in road games (4-10-0).

The Titans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .667 (8-4-0). On the road, it is .500 (8-8-0).

Northern Kentucky is 7-13-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Detroit Mercy's Horizon League record against the spread is 10-10-0.

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy: Moneyline Betting Stats

Northern Kentucky has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (68.8%) in those games.

The Norse have been listed as a favorite of -1099 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Detroit Mercy has a 5-22 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 18.5% of those games).

The Titans have played 13 times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +680 or longer, and lost each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Kentucky has a 91.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy Head-to-Head Comparison

Northern Kentucky averages 71.3 points per game (258th in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per contest (188th in college basketball). It has a -25 scoring differential overall.

Trey Robinson leads Northern Kentucky, putting up 15.7 points per game (205th in the nation).

Detroit Mercy puts up 66.8 points per game (337th in college basketball) while allowing 75.1 per outing (275th in college basketball). It has a -258 scoring differential and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

Orlando Lovejoy paces Detroit Mercy, averaging 16.1 points per game (177th in college basketball).

The Norse are 261st in the nation at 30.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 fewer than the 31.8 their opponents average.

Robinson tops the team with 6.1 rebounds per game (294th in college basketball action).

The Titans are 73rd in college basketball at 33.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 32.1 their opponents average.

Lovejoy's 4.7 rebounds per game lead the Titans and rank 714th in the nation.

Northern Kentucky ranks 276th in college basketball by averaging 92.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 182nd in college basketball, allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Titans rank 352nd in college basketball with 85.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 270th defensively with 96.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

