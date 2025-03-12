Northern Colorado vs Montana Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament Championship

The Big Sky champion will be crowned Wednesday as the No. 1 seed Northern Colorado Bears (25-8, 15-3 Big Sky) face off against the No. 2 Montana Grizzlies (24-9, 15-3 Big Sky) at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Northern Colorado vs. Montana Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Northern Colorado vs. Montana Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Northern Colorado win (62.4%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Wednesday's Northern Colorado-Montana spread (Northern Colorado -2.5) or total (147.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Northern Colorado vs. Montana: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Northern Colorado has covered 16 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Montana is 17-13-0 ATS this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Montana is 4-5 against the spread compared to the 10-9 ATS record Northern Colorado puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

In home games, the Bears sport a worse record against the spread (5-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (9-6-0).

The Grizzlies have been better against the spread at home (8-5-0) than on the road (7-8-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference games, Northern Colorado is 12-7-0 this season.

Against the spread in Big Sky play, Montana is 13-7-0 this season.

Northern Colorado vs. Montana: Moneyline Betting Stats

Northern Colorado has won in 17, or 85%, of the 20 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Bears have won 16 of 19 games when listed as at least -140 or better on the moneyline.

Montana has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-8).

The Grizzlies have a 1-7 record (winning just 12.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Colorado has a 58.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Northern Colorado vs. Montana Head-to-Head Comparison

Northern Colorado is outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game with a +295 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.8 points per game (35th in college basketball) and gives up 71.9 per contest (180th in college basketball).

Isaiah Hawthorne's team-leading 17.5 points per game ranks 89th in the nation.

Montana's +126 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.5 points per game (105th in college basketball) while giving up 72.6 per outing (205th in college basketball).

Money Williams' team-leading 13.5 points per game rank him 442nd in the country.

The Bears grab 31.9 rebounds per game (185th in college basketball) while conceding 27.6 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.3 boards per game.

Langston Reynolds averages 5.8 rebounds per game (ranking 367th in college basketball) to lead the Bears.

The Grizzlies grab 28.6 rebounds per game (334th in college basketball) while allowing 29.8 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 1.2 boards per game.

Joe Pridgen's 6.9 rebounds per game lead the Grizzlies and rank 180th in the country.

Northern Colorado averages 106.8 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball), while allowing 94.9 points per 100 possessions (222nd in college basketball).

The Grizzlies rank 43rd in college basketball averaging 102 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 281st, allowing 96.9 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!