North Texas vs UAB Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed North Texas Mean Green (23-7, 14-4 AAC) square off in the AAC tournament against the No. 3 seed UAB Blazers (20-11, 13-5 AAC) on Saturday at Dickies Arena, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

North Texas vs. UAB Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Arena: Dickies Arena

North Texas vs. UAB Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Texas win (65.7%)

Before you wager on Saturday's North Texas-UAB spread (North Texas -3.5) or over/under (135.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

North Texas vs. UAB: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Texas has put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

UAB has compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.

North Texas covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 47.6% of the time. That's less often than UAB covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (66.7%).

Against the spread, the Mean Green have performed worse when playing at home, covering six times in 14 home games, and six times in 12 road games.

The Blazers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (8-9-0). On the road, it is .500 (5-5-0).

North Texas' record against the spread in conference play is 9-9-0.

Against the spread in AAC action, UAB is 11-7-0 this year.

North Texas vs. UAB: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Texas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (85.7%) in those games.

The Mean Green have a win-loss record of 17-2 when favored by -170 or better by sportsbooks this year.

UAB has won two of the six games it was the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Blazers have played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Texas has a 63% chance of walking away with the win.

North Texas vs. UAB Head-to-Head Comparison

North Texas averages 68.2 points per game (316th in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per contest (third in college basketball). It has a +261 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Atin Wright paces North Texas, scoring 15 points per game (262nd in the country).

UAB has a +199 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. It is putting up 83 points per game, 15th in college basketball, and is allowing 76.6 per contest to rank 306th in college basketball.

Yaxel Lendeborg's team-leading 17.1 points per game rank him 105th in college basketball.

The Mean Green are 322nd in the country at 29.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 25.8 their opponents average.

Moulaye Sissoko leads the Mean Green with 6.5 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball play).

The Blazers are 19th in college basketball at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.4 more than the 30.5 their opponents average.

Lendeborg's 10.5 rebounds per game lead the Blazers and rank 10th in the country.

North Texas' 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 65th in college basketball, and the 87.9 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 50th in college basketball.

The Blazers score 101.9 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball), while conceding 94.1 points per 100 possessions (194th in college basketball).

